Seattle Mariners Officially Eliminated From Making MLB Playoffs

After an outstanding 2025 season that saw the franchise advance the furthest in their history, the Seattle Mariners have officially missed the playoffs on Thursday after the Texas Rangers defeated the New York Mets. The Mariners entered the 2026 season as the favorite to win the American League because of their previous special year. However, nothing has gone as planned this season in Seattle.

To decipher what has gone wrong for the Mariners this year could require a degree in baseball theory. For one, the Mariners core group of players failed to step up this season outside of Randy Arozarena. After a 60 home run season, Cal Raleigh had a historically slow start for his now lofty standards. Julio Rodriguez never got into a groove; his annual second-half hot streak never happened. Also, the Mariners once beloved starting rotation now ranks around the league average in production.

Perhaps the biggest flaw of all was the management from Dan Wilson and the coaching in the dugout. Wilson consistently made questionable decisions in terms of bullpen deployment and lineup structure. With so many struggling players, the coaches also failed in supporting their talent. Now infamously, Wilson continuously mentioned that it was “a tough one.”

Seattle Mariners Shocking Season Ends as Team Misses the Playoffs

Once the season concludes on September 27th, the Seattle Mariners plan to let go of Wilson as manager. He assumed the position midseason in 2024 after Seattle let go of long-time skipper Scott Servais during a disappointing season. While he led the them to game seven of the ALCS, the Mariners failed to make the World Series. Many reacted negatively to his decision to pitch Eduard Bazardo against George Springer instead of closer Andres Munoz. 2026 completely showcased Wilson’s flaws as a manager.

The hope is that the Seattle Mariners will attempt to find a middle ground between Servais and Wilson — a balance between analytical and traditional management. One possibility includes current Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who some expect to be available if they miss the playoffs. Another candidate could be Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians; although, he signed an extension prior to the 2026 season.

The Mariners Must Recapture What Made Them Such a Captivating Organization

When people discussed the Mariners as a potential contender for years to come, it appeared simple to explain. With the combination of young stars in the lineup and starting rotation, the Mariners seemed to possess few flaws. Yet, the regression of those two key factors magnified the team’s weaknesses: poor defense, a fragile bullpen, and a concerning culture. A lack of accountability and planning showed an organization that went through the motions expecting its roster to suddenly reach their preseason projections. No matter what happens moving forward with this team, there are some harsh lessons the Mariners need to learn for 2027.