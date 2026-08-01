Seattle Mariners George Kirby Trade News Emerges Ahead of Deadline

As the Seattle Mariners approach the MLB Trade Deadline, the team reportedly listens to offers on their starting pitchers including George Kirby. While most of the focus this trade season has been on Emerson Hancock and Luis Castillo, Kirby only was mentioned a speculative asset. Recent indications were that the Mariners were not willing to move Kirby or their other key starters.

However, with the Mariners now at 53-58 and three games back of the AL West, their playoff chances seemingly dwindle. The expectations this season were to make a world series, but a litany of issues have prevented the team from achieving their projected success. It seems unlikely that the Mariners front office will want to trade long term pieces to help this team win now.

As of Saturday, the Mariners now have a 40.9% chance of making the playoffs per Fangraphs. They still have a 4.3% chance of winning the world series, showing their upside as a team, yet that number really does not reflect how poorly the team has played this season. Simply, the Mariners have not been who we thought they were going to become.

Seattle Mariners George Kirby on the Trade Block

Imagining a return for Kirby in a trade can be a difficult exercise. The market seems flooded with starting pitching, but he would rank among the top of that list. Perhaps, he’s one of the five most valuable players available at the trade deadline, per Jeff Passan.

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What the Seattle Mariners would ask for Kirby is a different question. They have a rich farm system, so top prospects can only interest them so much. This team needs help at the major league level, and there are multiple holes to address within the roster especially offensively. A right-handed bat with several years of club control would be a starting point in any negotiation.

MLB Trade Deadline News Shows the Team’s Dire State

Whatever the Mariners do at the MLB Trade Deadline, seeing Kirby on the trade block is a sad sight. The Mariners gave Kirby the opportunity to start multiple playoff games last year in critical spots. Outside of Castillo, Kirby has the most playoff experience of the starting pitchers on the roster. He would be a massive loss for the Mariners’ core of players.

However, the team needs to shake up the roster given the results of the season thus far. Unfortunately, some of the teams that would have been able to give the Mariners what they want are now in the playoff picture. The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox have abandoned their poor starts to get back into playoff contention. The Mariners are not in an ideal situation at all to really improve their roster. They may have to get creative.