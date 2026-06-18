Mariners Linked to Replacing Star Pitcher with Red Sox Veteran

Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto is expected to target a new relief pitcher ahead of the trade deadline. According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, the position is the team’s top need at the moment. This is even though Seattle is posting a below-average 4.23 runs per game in 2026. With star outfielder Randy Arozarena on the injured list with a hamstring strain, the Mariners lineup could also use a boost.

Nevertheless, Bowden believes that Seattle should focus on bullpen help in the trade market. More specifically, the former Major League Baseball exec is urging the Mariners to acquire a closer. Two-time All-Star Andrés Muñoz has been the club’s main ninth-inning pitcher in recent seasons. The Mexican star has proven to be a reliable closer, particularly over the last two years. In fact, Muñoz had a combined 1.92 ERA and 60 saves between 2024 and 2025.

Despite this, Muñoz has surprisingly struggled during the current campaign. The pitcher has posted a 5.68 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 2026. According to Bowden, the star’s ongoing issues should force the Mariners to target Boston Red Sox star Aroldis Chapman.

“If closer Andrés Muñoz doesn’t turn things around soon, don’t be surprised if the Mariners make a run for another proven closer like the Red Sox’s Aroldis Chapman,” writes Bowden.

Chapman has been one of the best closers in all of baseball this season. The veteran has recorded an incredible 0.44 ERA and 14 saves in just 21 total appearances in 2026. His lone earned run allowed on the campaign came way back on April 4 against the San Francisco Giants.

Seattle Mariners Named Top Trade Fit for Aroldis Chapman

Interestingly enough, ESPN recently named the Seattle Mariners as the top potential trade fit for Chapman. The article, which was co-written by Kiley McDaniel

and Jeff Passan, also claimed that the veteran reliever had a 90% chance of being dealt by Boston. This is particularly significant considering many other players listed by the duo had trade probabilities under 25%.

The Mariners, however, will obviously face stiff competition to land Chapman. Like Seattle, several other contending teams are looking for bullpen help. Not only is the veteran still performing at an elite level, but he has a fairly attractive contract. Chapman is earning just $13 million this season and has an option for 2027 at the same figure. This option would become cemented if he reaches 40 innings this year.

It was revealed earlier in June that Boston was rebuffing trade interest in Chapman and two other relievers. Nevertheless, the Red Sox are expected to start offloading players, like their closer, if they do not quickly turn things around.

Seattle Needs to Strengthen Its Bullpen

Bowden’s claim that the Seattle Mariners need another late-inning reliever is backed up by statistics. The team’s bullpen currently has a combined 3.69 ERA in the seventh inning or later in 2026. Mariners pitchers also have a .243 opposing batting average during this timeframe. Both of these figures are middle of the pack among MLB teams.

Even if Seattle still believes in Muñoz, Chapman would be a strong one-two punch in the bullpen. Because the current closer is a righty and Chapman is a lefty, they could potentially be used interchangeably depending on the matchup.