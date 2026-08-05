Seattle Mariners Praised for Luis Castillo Trade After Deadline

After the Seattle Mariners traded Luis Castillo to the Chicago White Sox, MLB analysts praised the organization for getting out of Castillo’s contract. Jim Bowden of The Athletic gave the Mariners a superlative award for the transaction. He noted it as the “Best Job of Dumping a Contract.”

In Bowden’s write up, he said, “Seattle got the Chicago White Sox to absorb the entire $30 million remaining on Castillo’s deal. Castillo wasn’t among the five best starters on the Mariners’ roster anymore, so moving his contract and getting players in return (Seranthony Domínguez, Nolan Jones and Boston Smith) was a strong move for team president Jerry Dipoto.”

The Castillo trade was indeed a miracle of sorts for the Mariners. After weeks of speculation surrounding Emerson Hancock and George Kirby, it appeared Castillo was certainly going to be a Mariner for the rest of the season. However, clearly that speculation was incorrect, and a team was willing to accept Castillo’s contract.

While none of the players the Mariners acquired are going to shift the tide of the season, they could give decent value for the Mariners even over the next few years perhaps.

Evaluating the Return of the Castillo Trade

Domínguez made his debut for the Mariners in Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. He left a sour impression for Mariners fans. He has had a poor season overall, but he was once a promising reliever. Domínguez has decent velocity; yet, his poor control leaves him vulnerable to allowing home runs and walks. Of all the pieces in the trade, he probably has the least upside moving forward. His contract is worth $10 million next year though, so the Mariners need to figure something out to get Domínguez back on track.

Jones currently resides in Triple-A, where he is putting up respectable numbers. Jones is also in his arbitration years for his contract, getting $2 million this season. In 2023, Jones accumulated 3.8 fWAR with the Colorado Rockies with a 20 home run and 20 stolen base season. Since then, he has posted -1.3 fWAR with the Rockies and Cleveland Guardians. Looking at his production this year in Triple-A, the Mariners may bring him up soon to help the major league roster. He could be a useful bench option compared to Victor Robles. His contract expires after the 2028 season, but its possible the Mariners could non-tender him in the offseason.

Smith is not a well touted prospect, but his statistics indicate a polished bat. He does not have a clear position though, splitting time at catcher and in the outfield. If he can continue his production, maybe the Mariners have stolen a young bat from the White Sox in this trade.

Trading Luis Castillo’s Contract was the Move of the Deadline for the Mariners

With the Mariners’ 50th anniversary celebration incoming, its expected the Castillo should hear his named called among the greatest players in franchise history. He performed exceptionally well here when traded to the organization in 2022. Castillo gave Mariners fans plenty to cheer for, and they all affectionally call him “The Rock” or “La Piedra.” The sad reality is though that these marriages seldom work out perfectly. As Castillo aged with the Mariners, it felt like the right time for both sides to part ways.