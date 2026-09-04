Seattle Mariners Make Cal Raleigh Change Before Athletics Series

The Seattle Mariners are coming off a series victory over the Boston Red Sox and will kick off another one against the Athletics on Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature starting pitchers Jack Perkins and Mariners top prospect Kade Anderson, who will make his second MLB start, Seattle manager Dan Wilson made some lineup changes from Wednesday.

Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Change

One of the more notable changes Wilson made was getting Raleigh back into the starting lineup after he sat out the last game. He’ll also move back into the cleanup spot, batting fourth in the order behind Randy Arozarena, Dominic Canzone and Julio Rodriguez.

Here’s the full Mariners lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Mariners 9/3 R. Arozarena LF D. Canzone DH J. Rodríguez CF C. Raleigh C J. Naylor 1B C. Young 2B L. Montes RF J. Crawford SS B. Rodden 3B K. Anderson SP.”

Mariners 9/3 R. Arozarena LF

D. Canzone DH

J. Rodríguez CF

C. Raleigh C

J. Naylor 1B

C. Young 2B

L. Montes RF

J. Crawford SS

B. Rodden 3B K. Anderson SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 3, 2026

Raleigh’s 2026 Season

It’s been a challenging season for the former All-Star catcher. Raleigh entered 2026 coming off a campaign where he led the league with 60 home runs and 125 RBIs. He finishing second in AL MVP voting behind only New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.

This season, however, has been the complete opposite despite Raleigh’s recent surge, which saw him win AL Player of the Week.

He’s currently batting just .172 across 105 games. In 437 at-bats, he’s recorded 35 runs, 64 hits, 20 home runs and 55 RBIs while slugging .359 with a .645 OPS.