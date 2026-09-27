Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Out After Failed Season

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson informed the team prior to Sunday’s game that he will not be returning as skipper for the 2027 season. Wilson also informed the media of the decision privately before the game. The Seattle Mariners have yet to make an official statement about Wilson’s departure.

The fate of Wilson’s additional staff has yet to be determined. However, director of pitching strategy and pitching coach Pete Woodworth are going to return next season. Last week, the Seattle Mariners confirmed that president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and general manager Justin Hollander are going to return in 207 as well. Wilson says that discussions with the front office about his future will continue.

Wilson said, “Those discussions continue to go on, and we’ll know more in the future.”

The Mariners were preseason favorites to win the American League after Wilson’s squad advanced to game seven of the ALCS. The loss to the Toronto Blue Jays seems to be Wilson’s final playoff game with the Mariners. The organization had World Series expectations entering the season, but they could not even win the AL West or make the Wild Card.

Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Not Returning as Manager

The Seattle Mariners struggled offensively and defensively throughout the year. The starting pitching became wildly inconsistent despite a lack of injuries. Their bullpen as well regressed massively especially after the All-Star break. Wilson’s management of the pitching was severely questioned from bullpen usage to the piggyback implementation.

Mariners players and staff noted at many times throughout the season that the club culture was abysmal. Wilson signifies a pivotal reason why the organization lacked discipline. His player friendly attitude allowed the players to get away with poor decisions and play. As one person described to the Marine Layer podcast, the Seattle Mariners metaphorically were having “ice cream for breakfast.” Wilson admitted fault when asked about the lack of accountability.

Wilson said, “That’s always a necessary component, and I think accountability comes in a lot of different ways, and perhaps it could have been something. Obviously, I think you look back, and there’s a lot of things that you can point to, and perhaps that’s one of them. I think it’s definitely an essential part of what happens. And that can come from coaches. It can come from clubhouses. It can come from a lot of different places, and I think obviously it’s one of those areas we continue to look at and continue to make our adjustments, as there are other areas too where things can get better.”

What Will the Mariners Look For In Their Next Skipper?

The Seattle Mariners will now enter the 2027 offseason without a manager. One critical factor the Mariners may need to evaluate for their future skipper will be experience. Both managers hired by Dipoto were first time managers. Wilson’s predecessor Scott Servais was hired with zero managerial experience when Dipoto’s regime took over the front office. When the Mariners fired Servais in the middle of the 2024 season, the team did not go through a hiring process. Instead, Wilson immediately became the manager of the Seattle Mariners.

When they hired Wilson, the organization wanted to move on from Servais’ highly analytical and rigid style of leadership. Ironically, the Mariners needed a lot of that attitude in 2026 as Wilson consistently made decisions opposed the analytical philosophy of the organization. Not to mention, the accountability issue as well that infected the clubhouse this year.

Ideally, the next Mariners manager will fit in the middle of Wilson and Servais. Someone who is methodical, personable, and serious. A person who can balance the analytical with the traditional. A leader that can relate to the players but also keep them in line when necessary. Those will be critical attributes if the Seattle Mariners want to return to their World Series aspirations.