Seattle Mariners Most Likely Player to be Traded Revealed

As the Seattle Mariners continue to approach the MLB Trade Deadline, reports from The Athletic indicate that starting pitcher Luis Castillo appears the most likely candidate to be moved. After a rough start to the season, Castillo mostly turned it around since the month of May.

Since May 14th, Castillo pitches with a 3.25 ERA in 44.1 innings. While some of that materialized as a pitcher coming out of the bullpen in the piggyback, Castillo provided some productive starts as well.

The Mariners have an excellent starting rotation full of All-Star caliber talent. Not to mention, the team also yields top tier MLB prospects Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan. Both of them continue to mow down hitters in double-A.

The Seattle Mariners can consider trading from their starting rotation to facilitate needs with that depth. Castillo’s contract remains the biggest obstacle in moving him. However, the need for starting pitching across the MLB is prevalent, and contenders could part with bats to acquire a veteran like Castillo.

What Could the Seattle Mariners Acquire in a Trade with Luis Castillo

The Athletic says the Mariners seek at least a high-leverage reliever and a right-handed bat at the MLB Trade Deadline. While it’s possible the organization could acquire both of those players in one swoop with Castillo, a one-for-one swap with a veteran hitter seems more likely.

Earlier in the season, trade speculation from The Athletic if the Mariners would trade Castillo to the Chicago Cubs for Seiya Suzuki. Financially, the deal is easy to complete as only a $3 million difference exists between the two players. The trade would also resolve two needs for both teams.

The Cubs desperately need starting pitching as their injury situation plagues them this year. Castillo would slide right into their starting five. Considering his club control, the deal would benefit the Cubs greatly not just for this season but next year as well.

What Seiya Suzuki Would Provide the Mariners

Suzuki is an everyday starter for the Cubs in right field. His defense has improved a lot this season, but overall he is not known for his glove. Over his MLB career, Suzuki bats .268/.346/.469 with 101 home runs in 608 games. Particularly, he succeeds against left-handed pitching. The Mariners desperately need a boost against southpaws as they rank at the bottom offensively against such pitchers. Perhaps Suzuki could replace Luke Raley as an everyday player in right field.

The one problem with Suzuki is that he plays on an expiring contract, so the Mariners would be selling low on Castillo for a rental. The added financial flexibility could help in the long term though. With J.P. Crawford and All-Star Randy Arozarena on expiring deals as well, its possible the team could retain at least one of those players with the added funds. Suzuki seems like a logical trade option, and given Castillo’s club control, maybe the Cubs would give up more than just him.