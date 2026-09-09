Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena Could Sign With Diamondbacks

As MLB free agency approaches, Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena receives a prediction pairing him with the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, the Mariners are also slated as a team that could retain in services, perhaps to the surprise of Seattle fans. The expectation for many remains that Arozarena will play in another jersey next offseason. That being said, given the needs for the Mariners, it could be prudent to keep him in Seattle.

The Diamondbacks could use an extra bat in their lineup, and Arozarena would primarily play at designated hitter for them. Current option Tim Tawa has minimal production so far in his MLB career. The outfield spots are all occupied by Lars Nootbaar, Corbin Carroll, and Ryan Waldschmidt. If Diamondbacks want to spend the money, Arozarena could help them tremendously as one of the few right-handed bats available.

Yet, the Seattle Mariners also struggle against left-handed pitching, and keeping Arozarena would be extremely wise. Ownership has yet to show that they want to spend significant money on aging free agents. Although, the Mariners currently trudge through the most disappointing season in franchise history. Not keeping Arozarena would make Seattle have to acquire two middle of the order bats to help guarantee success in 2027.

Seattle Mariners Set to Compete with Arizona Diamondbacks to Sign Randy Arozarena

The Seattle Mariners acquired Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays prior to the MLB Trade Deadline in 2024. Seattle struggled offensively that season, and they needed Arozarena to help push for the playoffs that season and in the future. The trade proved to be one of Jerry Dipoto and Justin Hollander’s finest moves, sending away Brody Hopkins and Aidan Smith who both have yet to showcase much further since the acquisition.

Despite some excellent play at the plate, Arozarena’s defensive effort has drawn the ire of some commentators and fans. His play in Seattle has been underrated especially by being the most consistent hitter this season for the Mariners. In his career, Arozarena bats .254/.348/.438 with 140 home runs and 152 stolen bases. He is one of the only players in MLB history with six straight seasons with at least 20 home runs and stolen bases.

Randy Arozarena Will Want Appreciation in Free Agency

Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki are the main right-handed bats promised to be available this free agency period. With the lack of right-handed hitting across all of the MLB, both will be highly sought after. However, perhaps the Mariners will want to keep Arozarena given how difficult their offseason could become if they do not. If he walks to a team like the Diamondbacks, the Mariners could have to trade multiple players from their active roster and farm system to replace that production offensively. Simply, the ownership group needs to open up their wallets to get to their first World Series in franchise history. Otherwise, it could be a long and frustrating offseason for the Seattle Mariners, just like this season.