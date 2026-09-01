Seattle Mariners Release 4 Players From Organization During Red Sox Series

The Seattle Mariners are going up against the Boston Red Sox in a pivotal AL series. The Mariners announced news during their series against the Red Sox.

They lost a 9-8, 10th-inning opening game of the series against the Red Sox. On Tuesday night, they will get a shot at redemption. The September 1st game will start at 3:45 PM Pacific Time, 6:45 PM Eastern Time.

Seattle Mariners Release 4 Players From the Organization

Before the Mariners played the second game of their Red Sox series, news quietly emerged that the team released four players.

Multiple players were released by the Mariners, according to the MiLB Transactions Log website:

DSL Mariners released RHP Darwin Ramos.

DSL Mariners released RHP Christopher Quiroz.

DSL Mariners released RHP Kleiver Benitez.

DSL Mariners released RHP Mathias Sato.

Darwin Ramos is a 19-year-old pitcher. Christopher Quiroz is a 6-foot-1, 18-year-old pitcher. Kleiver Benitez is a 20-year-old. Finally, Mathias Sato is a 5-foot-11, 163-pound, 19-year-old pitcher.

Looking at Kleiver Benitez, Mathias Sato, Christopher Quiroz, & Darwin Ramos

These four players have not been with the organization for very long.

Sato was in his third year with the Mariners. In that time, he recorded 69 strikeouts in 65.2 innings. Additionally, he owned a 2-5 win-loss record along with a 6.44 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP.

Perhaps the biggest red flag for Sato was his 2026 season. He only pitched three innings, yet he recorded an 18.00 ERA, along with two walks, two hit batters, six hits, and one home run surrendered. His saving grace was three strikeouts.

Quiroz was in his second season with the team. He recorded eight strikeouts along with 16 earned runs against, 17 walks, and three hit batters in 7.1 innings.

Ramos was also in his second year with the franchise. He pitched in 24 games across the two seasons. Ramos finished his time in the organization with 16 strikeouts, two holds, a 2.28 WHIP, and a 6.85 ERA.

Finally, Benitez was the last player cut in this wave. He recorded 26 strikeouts, four holds, and one save in 39 innings.

Additionally, he surrendered 39 hits and three home runs, while walking 24 batters.

Of the four players released, Benitez showed the most promise. However, a little bit of promise will only get you so far.

It was clear that none of these players had what it takes, so they were cut.