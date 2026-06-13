Mariners Named Top Landing Spot for $85 Million Cubs Slugger

The Seattle Mariners have been named as a perfect trade for a new outfielder. Considering their lefty expectations entering 2026, the Mariners have been somewhat disappointing so far this season. Nevertheless, they are still sitting in first place in a lackluster American League West. At the moment, Seattle is the only team in the division to have a winning record.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer, Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto could soon strengthen his offense by acquiring Seiya Suzuki from the Chicago Cubs. The veteran outfielder’s future with the North Siders was previously seen as fairly safe. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, however, threw a monkey wrench into the situation by questioning Suzuki’s place with the Cubs.

Rosenthal recently reported that Chicago could look to offload the slugger in the coming weeks. The potential move would make sense for various reasons. Most importantly, the Cubs are struggling and Suzuki is set to become a free agent after the season. Chicago may want to receive something substantial for the star or risk losing him for nothing this winter.

Because Seattle’s lineup features several prominent lefties, the right-handed Suzuki would be useful. The Japanese star could also provide healthy competition for the lefty Luke Raley in the Mariners’ right field. Overall, Seattle’s offense could certainly use a boost. The club is averaging just 4.32 runs per game this season, below the league’s average.

Seattle Mariners Could Dangle Luis Castillo to Help Land Seiya Suzuki

Not only could the Seattle Mariners use Suzuki in their lineup, but they would seemingly be suitable trade partners with the Cubs. As Rymer points out, Seattle needs a right-handed bat, and Chicago needs another starting pitcher. The Mariners just so happen to be one of the few Major League Baseball teams with a plethora of starters.

Luis Castillo could be the ideal candidate to send to Chicago in the potential deal. While the three-time All-Star is struggling in 2026, he has proven to be a reliable pitcher throughout his career. He is also signed through the 2028 season due to his previous five-year, $108 million contract with Seattle. This is particularly important considering Cubs exec Jed Hoyer has hinted that he does not want to target a high-price rental.

Suzuki and Castillo also have similar annual salaries. The Cubs outfielder is earning $19 million in 2026, while the Mariners pitcher rakes in around $24 million per season. Financially speaking, the possible swap deal would seemingly work for both clubs. Seattle, however, will have plenty of competition for Suzuki this summer if they are, in fact, targeting him.

Suzuki Would Seemingly be a Solid Fit in Seattle

So far this season, Seattle Mariners right fielders have a combined .779 OPS. This particular figure currently ranks 13th in all of baseball among the position. Although Suzuki’s season OPS is slightly lower at .767, he has been heating up as of late. In fact, the slugger is hitting .294 with a .969 OPS in June.

Because of a no-trade clause in his current contract, Suzuki does have some control over the situation. Nevertheless, Seattle would seemingly be an attractive place for the Japanese outfielder. Not only are the Mariners likely set for a playoff run, but the club has a rich history of Japanese players.