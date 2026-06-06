Seattle Mariners Skubal Deal Unlikely; Starting Pitchers Not Available

As the Seattle Mariners play the Detroit Tigers, rumors about a potential trade for ace pitcher Tarik Skubal continue to flourish. However, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times indicates that the Mariners do not plan on trading from their starting rotation at the deadline.

Jude said, “Industry sources say there the Mariners have given no indication they are willing to move any of their top five starting pitchers this summer. They’ve employed a hybrid six-man rotation the past few weeks, and will move forward with that plan for the next few weeks. Come July, though, Luis Castillo’s name figures to resurface in trade chatter.”

Castillo’s season leaves a lot to be desired for the Mariners (5.53 ERA in 55.1 innings). His contract has become a burden given his status in the rotation. Emerson Hancock’s emergence as one of the better starters in the American League makes Castillo a surplus to requirements. Hancock has a 2.80 ERA in 70.2 innings.

Rotation Depth Makes Seattle Mariners Skubal Deal Unlikely

The fact that the Mariners resent trading from their starting rotation means a Skubal deal is not going to happen. The Detroit Tigers would want a controllable major league starting pitcher in a potential trade.

The Mariners also have an incredibly young core of players. Top prospects Ryan Sloan and Kade Anderson have yet to even reach the Major Leagues. Jude notes this in his report as well. He expects the Mariners to contend for a World Series title for the next five years and perhaps even longer.

He said, “With a talented core locked in and a high-end farm system churning out more productive big-leaguers, the Mariners should be able to contend for the next five years — and, perhaps, beyond. They’ve put themselves in the position with reasonable and surgical trades; they shouldn’t suddenly bust out a sledgehammer in the middle of a delicate operation.”

Mariners Potential Trade Target: Byron Buxton

If the Mariners want to make a trade, Jude recommends they go after Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton over Skubal. Buxton’s contract has team control until the end of the 2028 season. He currently enjoys a .871 OPS and 18 home runs through 54 games played in 2026. While the cost will still be high, the Mariners will not have to give up as much in context.

Not to mention, despite Buxton’s injury history, Skubal’s injury situation clouds his current ceiling. However, he currently begins his rehab, so he should get back on the mound before the trade deadline. If the Mariners are not going to trade from their starting rotation, a Skubal deal seems incredibly unlikely. They will want to grab another top quality bat for their lineup and another high leverage reliever for the bullpen at the deadline instead. That will truly boost their positioning for the World Series without gutting the farm system.