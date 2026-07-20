Seattle Mariners’ Biggest Weakness Revealed Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

As the Seattle Mariners approach the MLB Trade Deadline, speculation helps scrutinize the biggest weaknesses on the roster that need addressing. Sports Illustrated names Cal Raleigh as the biggest weakness for the Seattle Mariners currently. While most teams have a specific roster need, the Mariners simply need their MVP level catcher to return to form desperately. His mention in this article should not be surprising to Mariners fans at all.

Ryan Phillips writes, “The Mariners find themselves in contention despite a brutal season from Cal Raleigh. The team’s biggest weakness was once its biggest weapon. The superstar catcher who blasted 60 home runs and nearly won the AL MVP award last season has tanked this year while also missing time with an oblique injury. So what do the Mariners need? Well, they need 2025 Cal Raleigh back. Heck, they’d settle for 2024 Cal Raleigh.”

While Raleigh is not solely to blame why the Mariners hover around .500 this season, his regression clearly hampered the team more than other players on the roster. Hitting 60 home runs obviously helps cover some of the other weakness on the roster.

Seattle Mariners Need Cal Raleigh to Improve at the MLB Trade Deadline

So far this season, the Mariners have ranked as one of the worst slugging teams in baseball, a distant departure from the team they showcased themselves as in years past. The team received criticism that they were too reliant on the long ball, but this year they need it now more than ever.

It’s understandable that people dislike the Mariners approach at the plate, but their ability to slug made them at least a reliable MLB offense. Changing how the players play can hurt them in the long run, and it seems that those adjustments have done more harm than good.

Phillips concludes, “Through 65 games this season, Raleigh is slashing .163/.267/.298 with nine home runs, 29 RBIs and a wRC+ of 70, which is 91 points lower than last season. He’s shown no tangible signs of improvement while posting a .531 OPS this month. While the Big Dumper is struggling, Seattle ranks 29th in slugging (.377) and 27th in OPS (.686). The Mariners need their biggest bat to start thumping the ball again.”

What Can the Mariners Do to Help Cal Raleigh

The Seattle Mariners have few options to help Raleigh at the MLB Trade Deadline. With the roster currently set as is, there are few options that can really elevate this lineup. There’s not a single bat available in the trade market that can replicate what Raleigh did last season. While regression was always expected for Raleigh, this level of disappointment was not in anyone’s mind. Perhaps, the Mariners can acquire a right-handed catcher like Ryan Jeffers from the Minnesota Twins to help give Raleigh time to get back to himself.