TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Seattle Mariners Acquiring 9-Year Player From Pirates

On Tuesday night, the Seattle Mariners will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They are coming off a 6-3 win on Monday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Mariners made a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR wrote: “Source: RHP Carson Fulmer has been traded to the Seattle Mariners. Fulmer pitched 34 innings for Indianapolis (Triple-A) with 27 strikeouts and a 6.35 ERA. He signed a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates this past February.”

Fulmer did not appear in a game for the Pirates.

He is coming off a season where he went 0-0 with a 5.83 ERA in 13 games for the Los Angeles Angels.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

@CPat11: “Mariners taking a second crack at Carson Fulmer”

Colin Beazley: “The Pirates have traded RHP Carson Fulmer to the Seattle Mariners. Fulmer has a 6.35 ERA in 16 appearances (34 innings) at Triple-A Indianapolis. Other Indy news includes that RHP Derek Diamond and INF Keiner Delgado have also been promoted from Double-A to Triple-A.”

@MLBMoves_News: “The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded RHP Carson Fulmer to the Seattle Mariners. Fulmer is on a minor league contract, so a 40-man roster move won’t be required right away by the Mariners. The Pirates are likely to receive cash considerations in return.”

Alex Stumpf: “Fulmer has been acquired by the Pirates four times in his career and never appeared in a Major League game with the Pirates. The stuff of legends.”

@Namz011: “cash in return?”

@Steven1xy: “$$$$ cash considerations assuming?”

Looking At Fulmer

Fulmer was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

Following the White Sox, the 32-year-old had stops with the Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles (and Angels) over nine seasons.

Over 127 career games, Fulmer has gone 7-15 with a 5.44 ERA.

Mariners Right Now

The Mariners come into the night as the top team in the American League West with a 35-32 record in 67 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 16-16 in 32 games on the road).