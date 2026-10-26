Sports Equinox Schedule: How To Watch MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, WNBA All in Same Day

Once you’ve learned of the concept of the Sports Equinox, you as a sports fan will never tire of the concept.

It’s a day when the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL all play — a rare occurrence. And on Monday, Oct. 26, those leagues are joined by the WNBA Finals, too. It’s a must-enjoy day for sports fans everywhere.

Because the leagues have differing calendars, it’s hard to get it all lined up at once.

For MLB, it’s the final stretch of the season, the World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

In the NFL, it’s a Monday, so there’s just one game — Monday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The WNBA, too, has just the one game — Game 5 of the Finals between the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries.

The regular seasons are both underway in the NBA and NHL, so there’s more action there.

Not every game is on a national broadcast, but if you’re trying to pay attention to as many sports as possible today, you’ll have the chance.

Note: All times below are Eastern.

Sports Equinox NFL Schedule Today

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys calls a play at the line during a game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

8:15 p.m.: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

The NFC East clash between 2-4 teams is viewable on ESPN.

The Eagles are still without Jalen Hurts (blood clots), so backup Tanner McKee will try to help the Philly offense keep up with the Cowboys’ potent passing attack.

Sports Equinox MLB Schedule Today

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after striking out Petey Halpin #0 of the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 13, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

8 p.m.: Milwaukee Brewers at Tampa Bay Rays

This is Game 3 of the World Series, and Milwaukee holds a 2-0 lead. You can watch on Fox.

Starting on the mound for the Rays is Freddy Peralta, who played for the Brewers through the end of the 2025 season — then was traded to the Mets in the offseason, and then the Rays at the trade deadline in August.

Sports Equinox WNBA Schedule Today

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 21: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts with Isobel Borlase #20 after scoring a basket against the Golden State Valkyries during the third quarter in game three of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

8 p.m.: Atlanta Dream at Golden State Valkyries

The series is tied 2-2 and can be watched on USA Network and CNBC.

Golden State made two starting lineup changes to win Game 4 and even up the best-of-seven series. How will Atlanta and Angel Reese respond?

Sports Equinox NBA Schedule Today

Getty MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A full slate of Monday NBA action has plenty of intrigue.

The national broadcast is the Mavs-Heat game on NBA TV at 7:30 p.m. ET for a bit of viewing before the standalone games above get rolling. Cooper Flagg is an injury question mark for Dallas in that one, while Miami is looking for its first win with Giannis Antetokounmpo after an 0-3 start.

Sports Equinox NHL Schedule Today

Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 17: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal during the third period of a game against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on October 17, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers

8:30 p.m.: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames

9:30 p.m.: Detroit Red Wings at Edmonton Oilers

Three NHL games bring your night together. The Kings and Rangers are the earliest game of the entire Sports Equinox slate, and it’s being broadcast on NHL Network.

These other two NHL games can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Oilers are 8-2-1, and Connor McDavid is on an early pace to break the NHL’s single-season points record.