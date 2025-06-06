Former Cardinals Pitcher Announces Retirement After Eight MLB Seasons

Veteran pitcher Mike Mayers has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after an eight-season career that included stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Angels, and Kansas City Royals.

The 33-year-old right-hander shared the news on his LinkedIn account, reflecting on his years in professional baseball.

“After 12 incredible years in professional baseball, including parts of eight seasons in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Angels, and Royals, I’m officially hanging up the cleats,” he said.

Early Career and MLB Debut

Mayers began his professional journey after being selected by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with the team in 2016, gradually establishing himself as a reliable bullpen option.

In November 2019, Mayers was claimed off waivers by the Angels. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he emerged as the team’s most-used reliever, posting a 2.10 ERA with 43 strikeouts over 30 innings.

The following year, he appeared in a career-high 72 games, recording a 3.84 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 75 innings.

Mayers faced challenges in the 2022 season, including a shift to a starting role at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he struggled with a 6.27 ERA in eight starts. After being designated for assignment twice, he elected free agency in October 2022.

He subsequently signed with the Royals, making six appearances before being traded to the White Sox in July 2023. In 2024, he played for the Toronto Blue Jays‘ Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, recording a 6.10 ERA over 31 appearances.

Notable Honors Along the Way

In addition to his on-field performances, Mike Mayers received notable recognition during his professional baseball career. In 2016, while playing for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, he was selected as a Texas League Mid-Season All-Star, highlighting his standout performance in the minor leagues.

Later, in September 2020, Mayers was honored as the American League Reliever of the Month while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels, acknowledging his exceptional contributions out of the bullpen during that period.

Retirement Announcement

Reflecting on his career, Mayers expressed gratitude for the experiences and relationships formed throughout his time in baseball. “Baseball has given me more than I could’ve ever imagined: From little league, to Ole Miss and into Pro ball, I have created lifelong friendships, once-in-a-lifetime memories, and the chance to compete at the highest level,” he wrote.

“I’m incredibly grateful to every teammate, coach, and staff member who helped shape my journey. Thank you to the fans who showed up, cheered loud, and made this game so special.”

Mayers also thanked the important people in his life, starting with his wife:

“You’ve been my anchor through the highs and lows…You were my rock right alongside me. Your strength, your belief in me, and your love made this journey possible.”

And, of course, he paid tribute to his family: “You were there from day one and never stopped believing. I’ll never be able to repay that kind of support.”

Mayers concludes his MLB career with a 12–11 record and a 5.21 ERA over eight seasons.