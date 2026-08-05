St. Louis Cardinals Release 4 Players From Organization During Yankees Series

On Wednesday night, the St. Louis Cardinals will look to win their series with the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

They are coming off a 2-0 loss on Tuesday night (after winning by a score of 13-7 on Monday).

St. Louis Cardinals Release 4 Players From Organization

During their series with the Yankees, the Cardinals announced that they had released four players from their organization at the Minor League level.

Cardinals Player Development wrote (on August 4): “RHP Durbin Feltman (AAA), RHP D.J. Carpenter (AA), RHP Hunter Hayes (AA) & OF Miguel Ugueto (AA) have been given their unconditional release.”

The released players came as part of an abundance of transactions.

Cardinals Player Development also wrote: “LHP Cooper Hjerpe has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA).

RHP Yhoiker Fajardo & 1B/3B Jack Gurevitch have been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield.

INF Dakota Harris (AA) has been placed on the Development List.

INF Anyelo Encarnación (A+) has been reinstated from the Development List.

RHPs Jaden Alba, Jan Cabrera, Brian Garmon II, Jacob Haley, Dallis Moran, Alan Reyes, C Paulo Asprilla, C Chris Lopez, UTL Daniel Rojas & INF Bracewell Taveras have been transferred from the FCL Cardinals to Palm Beach (A).

RHP Robbie Knowles (A) has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying:

@tjasondavis: “I am surprised by Ugueto.”

@valavineyards: “Wow, Ugueto. I thought they were sending him to Dev List? He must have resisted that notion.”

@poettheologian: “Ugueto caught me by surprise. Best of luck to him and the rest who were released today. Thanks for being a Cardinal.”

@STL_Stats_Facts: “From a development standpoint, the Cardinals could not have asked for a better turnout. So many players are flourishing right now. All these guys in AA and AAA doing great things right now and a lockout might put a halt to all of it next year, and that really sucks.”

@QuinnSTLCards: “The Springfield Cardinals were the biggest buyers at the trade deadline”

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 56-58 record in 114 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 28-26 in 54 games on the road).

After the Yankees, the Cardinals will host the Colorado Rockies on Friday.