Barry Bonds Reacts to Jordan Walker’s Home Run Derby Win

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker was crowned the 2026 Home Run Derby champion Monday night after hitting six consecutive home runs in a scenario where one more out would have ended his round.

Walker entered the championship needing 11 home runs to tie Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber.

Yet, Walker remained poised and completed the remarkable comeback in a Derby that MLB icon and all-time home run leader Barry Bonds called “the greatest Home Run Derby I’ve ever seen.”

Bonds’ Message to Walker

Bonds was part of Netflix’s coverage of the event. And after it concluded, Walker joined the broadcast set with the trophy, where he received high praise from one of the greatest hitters to ever step into the batter’s box.

“I had to match three home runs to get to win. Eleven home runs, amazing,” Bonds told Walker. “What got me was this. You were so calm and you used your hands well. You never cared how far the ball went, you actually used your hands well. … And it was probably the most amazing thing… for me to say it, brother I’m going to tell you right now I’ve seen a lot of home runs, but to come back from 11… you can have my trophy too.”

Barry Bonds to Jordan Walker: “That was the greatest Home Run Derby I’ve ever seen.” 👏 Respect ❤️ #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/CiCsnNW8II — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 14, 2026

Bonds won the Home Run Derby in 1996, defeating Mark McGwire in Philadelphia at Veterans Stadium, the Phillies’ former home ballpark. The stadium was demolished in 2004 after Citizens Bank Park opened.

Walker’s Reaction to Historic Win

Walker reflected on the moment after becoming the first player in Cardinals franchise history to win the Home Run Derby.

“I can’t even describe how it means to win it,” Walker said. “It was a lot of swings, a lot of pressure, but I think I just had fun no matter what. Every round I was having a good time.”

He acknowledged that after his final home run cleared the bleachers, he simply blacked out from the excitement.

“As I saw it carrying a little bit, I was getting excited,” Walker added. “When it cleared the bleachers, that’s when I kind of blacked out and just celebrated with my teammates.”