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St. Louis Cardinals Suddenly Promote 23-Year-Old After Bad Giants Series

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St. Louis Cardinals v Memphis Redbirds
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MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 24: Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals addresses the media in the dugout before the spring training game against the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park on March 24, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals’ series against the San Francisco Giants was a major disappointment, as they were swept in three games. Now, St. Louis will be looking to get things back on track as they kick off their series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Now, as the Cardinals prepare for their series against Chicago, they have promoted one of their promising pitching prospects.

St. Louis Cardinals Promote Pitcher Brandon Clarke to Double-A Springfield

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: A detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transactions tracker, the Cardinals have promoted pitching prospect Brandon Clarke to Double-A Springfield from High-A Peoria.

This is an exciting opportunity for Clarke, as he will now get to show the Cardinals what he can do at the Double-A level. With Clarke being one of St. Louis’ most exciting pitching prospects, he will be looking to end the season on a strong note with the Double-A club.

Looking at Clarke’s 2026 Season So Far in the Cardinals’ Minor League System

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 04: A detail view of the St. Louis Cardinals Fourth of July hats during a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Clarke has appeared in nine minor league games this season in the Cardinals’ system, where he has posted a 0-1 record, a 3.86 ERA, and a 3.86 ERA. This is after he had a 0-3 record, a 4.03 ERA, and 60 strikeouts in 14 games during this past season in the Cardinals’ minor league system.

Overall, when noting that Clarke is just 23 years old, he has been showing plenty of promise early on in his minor league career. This call-up to Double-A Springfield shows that, and he will now be looking to continue to develop in the right direction from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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St. Louis Cardinals Suddenly Promote 23-Year-Old After Bad Giants Series

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