St. Louis Cardinals Suddenly Promote 23-Year-Old After Bad Giants Series

The St. Louis Cardinals’ series against the San Francisco Giants was a major disappointment, as they were swept in three games. Now, St. Louis will be looking to get things back on track as they kick off their series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Now, as the Cardinals prepare for their series against Chicago, they have promoted one of their promising pitching prospects.

St. Louis Cardinals Promote Pitcher Brandon Clarke to Double-A Springfield

According to MiLB.com’s official transactions tracker, the Cardinals have promoted pitching prospect Brandon Clarke to Double-A Springfield from High-A Peoria.

This is an exciting opportunity for Clarke, as he will now get to show the Cardinals what he can do at the Double-A level. With Clarke being one of St. Louis’ most exciting pitching prospects, he will be looking to end the season on a strong note with the Double-A club.

Looking at Clarke’s 2026 Season So Far in the Cardinals’ Minor League System

Clarke has appeared in nine minor league games this season in the Cardinals’ system, where he has posted a 0-1 record, a 3.86 ERA, and a 3.86 ERA. This is after he had a 0-3 record, a 4.03 ERA, and 60 strikeouts in 14 games during this past season in the Cardinals’ minor league system.

Overall, when noting that Clarke is just 23 years old, he has been showing plenty of promise early on in his minor league career. This call-up to Double-A Springfield shows that, and he will now be looking to continue to develop in the right direction from here.