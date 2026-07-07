St. Louis Cardinals Call Up 5-Year MLB Pitcher Ahead of Brewers Doubleheader

The St. Louis Cardinals have made a roster move ahead of their doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The club announced they selected left-hander Bruce Zimmermann from Triple-A Memphis. Reliever Ryan Fernandez has been optioned to Triple-A and Max Rajcic has been transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Zimmermann spent parts of five seasons in MLB. The most notable stint came with the Baltimore Orioles from 2020-2023. He also appeared in one game with the Brewers last season. For his career, the left-hander has a 5.64 ERA in 39 appearances (28 starts).

With Memphis, Zimmermann has a 3.78 ERA with 84 strikeouts and 21 walks across 78.2 innings.

Since they are playing a doubleheader, the Cardinals could add one more player to the roster. Coming up with Zimmermann is right-hander Hunter Dobbins, who the club designated as their 27th player.

Brendan Schaffer of MLB.com reports that the Cardinals will start right-hander Matt Svanson for Game 1. Svanson will open ahead of Zimmermann. Dobbins will start Game 2.

As the 27th player, Dobbins will likely be sent down following the conclusion of the doubleheader. While pitchers typically have a 15-day minimum when optioned, the clock will not reset due to the special roster rules associated with a doubleheader.

The Max Rajcic injury news has taken a rough turn. The right-hander consulted with Dr. Keith Meister, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat. Jones adds there’s “real concern” that Rajcic suffered a serious elbow injury. Meister specializes in elbow surgeries, especially Tommy John.