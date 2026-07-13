St. Louis Cardinals Outright 6-Year MLB Starting Pitcher During All-Star Week

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed into the All-Star break with another series win in their pocket. Although falling short on Sunday, St. Louis took two of three games against the Atlanta Braves this last weekend.

Other than Iván Herrera, Riley O’Brien, and Jordan Walker–who will be participating in the Home Run Derby on Monday–the Cardinals organization gets to regroup for a week during All-Star week.

On the first day of alleged rest, the Cardinals made a roster change.

St. Louis Cardinals Outright Bruce Zimmermann to Triple-A

On Tuesday, July 7, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Bruce Zimmermann was designated for assignment. He recently cleared all waivers, and the Cardinals decided to outright him to Triple-A.

This is not the first time Zimmermann has been outrighted, giving him the option to elect free agency.

Zimmermann was selected to the major league roster for one game this season, a double-header against the Milwaukee Brewers last week. The day after his bulk inning relief performance, the 31-year-old found himself back in Triple-A.

“The Cardinals picked up Zimmermann on a minor league deal in January,” Charlie Wright of MLB Trade Rumors wrote. “He was pitching decently at Triple-A before the call-up, notching a 3.78 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning over 15 starts. Zimmermann covered five innings against the Brewers, allowing three earned runs. It was just his second MLB appearance since 2023. He last suited up for Milwaukee, making a single start at the tail end of last season.”

Zimmermann was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves. He made his MLB debut three years later with the Baltimore Orioles in his hometown.

As an Oriole, Zimmermann pitched 157.4 innings over the course of four seasons. He was DFA’d by the organization in 2024, and went entire season without seeing the big leagues. In 2025, Zimmermann pitched one game for the Brewers organization.

Although not ideal, Zimmermann could either elect free agency or wait for another call-up opportunity from the Cardinals this season.

St. Louis Cardinals 2026 MLB All-Stars

This season, the St. Louis Cardinals have three first-time All-Star selections.

Fourth-year right fielder Jordan Walker, who will take his 22 home runs this season and participate in the Home Run Derby; Fifth-year designated hitter Iván Herrera, and closing pitcher Riley O’Brien, who is currently tied for second in saves this season.

Walker was named an All-Star on Saturday, July 4. While O’Brien and Herrera’s selections were a little more spread out.

O’Brien is replacing Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes, while Herrera is replacing Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol was selected by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, as an honorary coach on the National League coaching staff.

The All-Star Game and Home Run Derby will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.