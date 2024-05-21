Cardinals Unveil City Connect Uniforms with the Help of St. Louis Rapper Nelly

Throughout the 2024 season, MLB teams have been introducing alternate uniforms known as ‘City Connect’ – paying homage to their hometown hamlets. The St. Louis Cardinals rolled out their incarnation of the special uniforms on May 20.

The all-red jerseys will be a first for the franchise, as they have never worn it as a primary color before, and the hat will eschew the traditional “STL” logo that the team has been wearing for a century. But for the most part, the unis stick to themes based around St. Louis. So, of course, the Gateway Arch is prominently featured in the design.

St. Louis Cardinal team president Bill DeWitt III had a major hand in how the team’s City Connect uniforms were designed. He recently spoke to local media about the process of coming up with the Redbirds’ alternate look and the importance of keeping as close to the traditional Cardinals logos as possible.

Cardinals President Discusses Designs

As the club unveiled the St. Louis City Connect uniforms, DeWitt provided some information on how the team worked alongside Nike to come up with the unique look.

“We did a bunch of iterations,” DeWitt said Saturday, according to Post-Dispatch reporter Benjamin Hochman. “Nike was pushing us to think outside the box, which is partly what this is all about, but not entirely. And so, (that was) including the birds off.”

“And all sorts of crazy things. I think they would probably admit to pushing teams further outside their comfort zone than perhaps many wanted to go. And we see that in certain franchises, where they let (the uniforms) be a complete departure. I just didn’t feel like this franchise, given its special place and kind of the hierarchy of uniforms, needed to do that.”

“At the end of the day, I just held firm, saying: ‘It’s got to have the birds on the bat.’”

DeWitt stated that while some MLB teams went with radically different concepts, he felt that the hallowed history of the team called for something a little more toned down. He said he was happy that the Cards’ version of City Connect was keeping with the established identity of the franchise. That included keeping the accompanying pants white, and not going for a ‘red-from-head-to-toe’ look.

“So in a kind of nice sort of way,” DeWitt said, “we could be different in something we’ve never done, yet not be so radical or that it doesn’t feel like it’s part of the family. … A couple of (the Cardinals players) wanted all red, including the pants, too.”

“It was tempting actually, because that would have been a bold move. But there are a couple of college teams that wear all red, so I Googled those to print for the guys that wanted to see that. And I was like, ‘It’s kind of like pajamas.’”

St. Louis Star Nelly Introduces Cardinals New Uniforms

Platinum-selling rapper and St. Louis native Nelly was featured in the video introducing St. Louis City Connect. He narrates, providing some background on the history and heritage of the Gateway City – and the community’s connection with the Cardinals. During his voiceover, the music superstar closed with a line from his 2000 breakthrough hit, ‘Country Grammar‘, imploring the viewer, “So say it loud, I’m from The Lou and I’m proud.”

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., has made St. Louis and his life growing up in the city a focal part of his music during a career spanning over 25 years. He’s been a longtime supporter of the Cardinals and once featured then-Redbirds’ second baseman Fernando Vina in one of his music videos.