Cardinals Fan Favorite Named Top Trade Chip After Return from Injury

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to surprise the rest of the Major League Baseball world. They have now won five consecutive games and sit at the top of the National League wild card race at 36-28.

Every time the Cardinals look to be slipping back to mediocrity, they seem to pull themselves together and resume their winning ways. This is especially surprising, considering that they are supposed to be rebuilding.

As the trade deadline approaches, they might have some tough decisions to make. They likely won’t add anything substantial, which could mean that they leave their roster as is. But in the event that they begin to struggle and end up selling, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists fan-favorite outfielder Lars Nootbaar as a top potential trade candidate.

“Lars Nootbaar is still fresh off the injured list, so don’t read too much into his numbers,” Rymer wrote. “All the same, this is a guy who can play all three outfield spots and has a track record of above-average offense. Because of a career 115 wRC+ against righties, he’s ideal for platoon work.”

Lars Nootbaar’s Trade Case

Nootbaar struggled in 2025 due to injuries, and that ultimately led to him having surgery on both heels, which kept him out the first two months of the 2026 season. He has been a fan favorite since his arrival in St. Louis back in 2021.

However, he is a free agent after the 2027 season, and if he continues to produce the way he has over his first few games off the injured list, the Cardinals could get something of value for him, assuming that they begin to falter in the standings. They have a lot of left-handed bats, so finding a way to clear out the logjam a little bit would not be a bad idea, and Nootbaar is somebody that other contending teams might show interest in.

When he’s healthy, he’s a solid bat-to-ball hitter and even has some power from the left side of the plate. In addition, he can play very solid defense at all three outfield positions, so there is a lot of value in what he brings to the table. He is also a very patient hitter and is able to draw walks and get on base.

It all depends on where the Cardinals are in the standings, but if they begin to slide, then a trade of Nootbaar might make sense for the long-term goals of the franchise.

What it Would Mean

The potential move might make sense, but it also wouldn’t be popular with the fanbase. The move could clear up the logjam of left-handed bats, but fans would certainly miss having Nootbaar around.

Beyond his abilities, he is a veteran leader in a young clubhouse and also brings good vibes to the team. He is still an important piece of the roster, which is why if the Cardinals are still in contention, holding onto him would be the best course of action.

But even if it’s not popular, they would be wise to consider it if they begin to struggle.