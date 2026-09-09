Cardinals Get Positive Injury Update on JJ Wetherholt

The St. Louis Cardinals have been missing JJ Wetherholt since he went on the injured list with right wrist tendinitis on August 30. He is in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year Award along with Sal Stewart and Nolan McLean.

Fortunately for St. Louis, Masyn Winn came off the injured list on Tuesday, though they still don’t have Wetherholt back from his injury yet. The Cardinals weren’t expecting it to be a long stay on the IL, however.

On Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided the latest on the Rookie of the Year hopeful, which is good news as the Cardinals close out their penultimate road trip of the season.

“JJ Wetherholt (wrist tendinitis) took swings Monday at Oracle Park and began a progression that is designed to bring him back to the lineup during the upcoming homestand,” Goold reported.