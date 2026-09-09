Cardinals Get Positive Injury Update on JJ Wetherholt

The St. Louis Cardinals have been missing JJ Wetherholt since he went on the injured list with right wrist tendinitis on August 30. He is in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year Award along with Sal Stewart and Nolan McLean.
Fortunately for St. Louis, Masyn Winn came off the injured list on Tuesday, though they still don’t have Wetherholt back from his injury yet. The Cardinals weren’t expecting it to be a long stay on the IL, however.
On Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided the latest on the Rookie of the Year hopeful, which is good news as the Cardinals close out their penultimate road trip of the season.
“JJ Wetherholt (wrist tendinitis) took swings Monday at Oracle Park and began a progression that is designed to bring him back to the lineup during the upcoming homestand,” Goold reported.
“The Cardinals do not expect Wetherholt to be active on the first day he is eligible — which is the final day of the nine-game, three-city road trip.”
St. Louis Cardinals Receive Positive Update on JJ Wetherholt
The Cardinals were originally hoping Wetherholt could be activated for the final game of the road trip. That is no longer possible, but if he is to come back during the next homestand, he could be back as soon as Friday when they play host to the Chicago White Sox and honor the 20th anniversary of their 2006 World Series championship team.
Wetherholt made the opening day roster out of spring training and hit a home run in his first game. Before landing on the injured list, Wetherholt had posted a 4.7 WAR and slashed .242/.343/.370 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a .713 OPS.
Stewart is certainly the heavy favorite to win Rookie of the Year, but Wetherholt could at the very least close the gap some with a hot month of September. He was the Cardinals’ first round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and has been one of the most fascinating players in baseball this season.
Even though the Cardinals are longshots to reach the postseason, it still will be important for them to have Wetherholt back in the lineup so that they can finish the season strong and potentially play the role of spoiler against the White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, two teams that are pointed towards the postseason with less than a month remaining in the season.
What’s Next for JJ Wetherholt, St. Louis Cardinals?
The Cardinals are a much better team when Wetherholt is healthy and in the lineup. He had been bothered by his wrist for several weeks, which had hurt his production. However, when he’s back to full strength, the last few weeks should be fun for the Cardinals and their fans.
It also should ignite some hope for 2027 and beyond, as the Cardinals have a strong young core in place that should be the foundation for the next great team in St. Louis. Wetherholt is signed through 2035, so he’ll be around for quite some time.
Cardinals Get Positive Injury Update on JJ Wetherholt