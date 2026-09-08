Cardinals’ Masyn Winn Still Yet to Clear Hurdle in Injury Recovery

The St. Louis Cardinals have been without shortstop Masyn Winn since the end of August. He was placed on the injured list on August 25 with a right thumb fracture. The Cardinals have been hoping to get him back from the IL on their current road trip.
However, Winn was out of the lineup again on Monday as the Cardinals took on the San Francisco Giants. The Cardinals lost their series opener 5-4 in walk-off fashion.
They have been using Thomas Saggese at shortstop lately, who has hit well since returning from Triple-A Memphis. Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided the latest on Winn before the series opener and why he remains on the injured list.
“The return of Winn, who fractured his left thumb sliding into a base in Cincinnati last month, has hinged on his comfort level swinging a bat. Certain types of swings still bring pain,” Guerrero wrote.
“Over the weekend, Winn was day-to-day, with the team hoping for his return each day until it was determined pain wouldn’t allow it.”
Why Masyn Winn Remains Inactive for St. Louis Cardinals
Winn has been out since August 23. He injured his thumb during a series against the Cincinnati Reds, and though he was used as a defensive replacement a few days later, it was enough for him to avoid the IL.
So, while the Cardinals wait for Winn to return, Saggese will likely remain in the lineup. Winn’s thumb hasn’t quite progressed the way the Cardinals had hoped it would. Now, it would seem unlikely that Winn is activated before the Cardinals’ next homestand, and if the swings he is taking still give him pain, that could make for an even longer potential absence.
Last season, Winn was shut down due to a torn meniscus. He has been healthy for most of this season, but the thumb is obviously posing a problem for him and the Cardinals.
The Cardinals may get JJ Wetherholt back soon. He has been out with a wrist injury. But Winn’s injury is taking more time than the Cardinals anticipated.
Winn was hitting .238/.314/.326 with five home runs, 51 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a 2.7 WAR and a .641 OPS this season. He is better known for his defense, as he managed to win a Gold Glove last season. Without him, the defense has taken a bit of a hit as the Cardinals move through the final month of the 2026 season.
St. Louis Cardinals’ Options With Masyn Winn Out
With Winn out, the Cardinals had been using Wetherholt at shortstop until he went down with his wrist injury. It seems likely that Wetherholt will be back before Winn, so that is one option the Cardinals have. They can also keep Saggese at short and move Wetherholt back to second base until Winn returns.
St. Louis even has Ramon Urias and Jose Fermin as utility players on the bench that could fill in if need be, so they aren’t short on options. It just remains to be seen when Winn will be back.
Cardinals’ Masyn Winn Still Yet to Clear Hurdle in Injury Recovery