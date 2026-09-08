Cardinals’ Masyn Winn Still Yet to Clear Hurdle in Injury Recovery

The St. Louis Cardinals have been without shortstop Masyn Winn since the end of August. He was placed on the injured list on August 25 with a right thumb fracture. The Cardinals have been hoping to get him back from the IL on their current road trip.

However, Winn was out of the lineup again on Monday as the Cardinals took on the San Francisco Giants. The Cardinals lost their series opener 5-4 in walk-off fashion.

They have been using Thomas Saggese at shortstop lately, who has hit well since returning from Triple-A Memphis. Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch provided the latest on Winn before the series opener and why he remains on the injured list.

“The return of Winn, who fractured his left thumb sliding into a base in Cincinnati last month, has hinged on his comfort level swinging a bat. Certain types of swings still bring pain,” Guerrero wrote.