Cardinals Named ‘Biggest Riser’ in Rankings After Hot Streak Continues

The St. Louis Cardinals are suddenly red-hot, and their recent surge has earned them one of the biggest jumps in this week’s MLB Power Rankings.

NBC Sports’ D.J. Short highlighted the Cardinals’ nine-game winning streak and bumped them up 10 spots to No. 13, calling their resurgence, “our biggest riser of the past week.”

Cardinals on the Rise

The Cardinals’ climb comes after a rocky start to the season, but they’ve flipped the script in May. The pitching staff has found its rhythm, and key bats are starting to produce.

Victor Scott II, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras are showing signs of life, while Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar are bringing consistency at the plate.

Short specifically praised Scott II, who’s now played in 11 straight games. “With his elite range in center field and his top-tier speed, the Cardinals have found themselves a keeper,” he said.

Though they’re still digging out of an early-season hole, the turnaround has Cardinals fans hopeful.

Manager Oliver Marmol’s squad is beginning to resemble the playoff contender some expected before Opening Day.

Baseball’s Longest Active Streak

The Cardinals’ nine-game win streak is the longest active stretch in baseball.

The Minnesota Twins are close behind with eight and could match that total depending on the outcome of tonight’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

St. Louis, despite ranking just 19th in Opening Day payroll, is finding ways to win without splurging in free agency.

“I like the fact they didn’t bust out the budget this winter,” said MLB Network insider Tom Verducci. “They gave a runway to all their young players.”

MLB Network host Brian Kenny added, “They’re kind of in neutral. They’re not putting their foot on the accelerator. Not rebuilding. If they start winning, where do they go?”

The Cardinals have won nine-straight games, improving their record to 23-19 💪 MLB Now discusses the surge and what it could mean for St. Louis' plans at the Trade Deadline. pic.twitter.com/28CHytIM9J — MLB Now (@MLBNow) May 13, 2025

A Big Week Ahead for St. Louis

Now firmly on the national radar, the Cardinals will need to keep the momentum going to stay in the conversation.

They face upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies (24–17) and Kansas City Royals (25–18)—both winning teams that could challenge their resurgence.

The Cardinals’ success isn’t just narrative–it’s backed by stats. In May, they’ve posted a 3.03 team ERA, a .342 on-base percentage, and are tied for 11th in MLB with 51 runs scored.

A key contributor like Iván Herrera has stepped up, and the bullpen has converted all save opportunities during the streak.

“When you take the expectations off, you see these young players can provide a spark,” analyst Jake Peavy said. “I love the pitching. The pitching has really surprised me. There are five guys who are really good.

“These guys are giving them a chance to win every day, and this young talent has proven enough.”

Cardinals Back in the Mix

St. Louis was as low as 23rd in the Power Rankings just last week, but their recent rise has completely shifted the tone.

Whether they can maintain this pace remains to be seen, but the Cardinals are trending in the right direction. Their leap in the rankings shows they’re a team to keep an eye on.