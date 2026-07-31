Cardinals Predicted to Land Mariners Star to Bolster Playoff Hopes

It’s hard to imagine that the St. Louis Cardinals haven’t reached the playoffs since 2022, and yet, this has been the reality for the historic organization.

After years of dominance, the Cardinals have fallen on hard times, with the organization trying to get its footing back. But 2026 has given this organization a glimmer of hope, with the Cardinals directly in the thick of the playoff race in the National League.

St. Louis currently holds a record of 54-55, currently sitting in fourth place within the NL Central. But the Cardinals are fighting for a wild-card spot among a crowded field, giving them a chance to get back into the postseason.

The team has seen an emergence of talent from its young players, helping the organization fast-track the rebuild. However, as currently constructed, the Cardinals may not be able to get into the postseason, needing just a little more around the roster.

With the trade deadline just a few days away, it remains to be seen how the decision-makers of the Cardinals will handle everything. But with a chance to break the playoff drought on the line, St. Louis may as well go for it.

Emerson Hancock to Cardinals?

The biggest need for the Cardinals is pitching depth, with the team looking for answers in the starting rotation. With this, the Seattle Mariners could emerge as a strong trade partner, given their plethora of rotation arms.

And in a new trade pitch from insider David Schoenfield of ESPN, the two sides link up on a deal. Schoenfield has Seattle sending right-hander Emerson Hancock to the Cardinals to help bolster their playoff chances.

Catcher Ivan Herrera was mentioned as a possible return for the Mariners in this idea. St. Louis has depth at the catcher spot, so giving up the slugger for a starter could be worthwhile.

For the year, Herrera has hit .246 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .747. Losing Herrera may sting at first for the Cardinals, but this could be a move to help set the organization up long-term.

Why Cardinals Should Trade For Emerson Hancock

Hancock has emerged as a prime trade candidate over the last few days, with the Mariners needing more offense. The right-hander could be a perfect addition for the Cardinals, giving them a boost in the rotation.

On the year, Hancock has made 20 starts for the Mariners, posting a 3.26 ERA over 110.1 innings pitched. The underlying numbers from Hancock have been impressive, with the right-hander ranked in the 97th percentile of Pitching Run Value and the 99th percentile of Fastball Run Value.

Hancock has a six-pitch mix that he uses to his advantage, with opponents only hitting .187 off his fastball. His sweeper has been even more dominant, with hitters’ average coming in at just .143 for the year.

The starter is just 27 years old, and he has multiple years of control left on his deal. The right-hander is signed through the end of the 2030 season, with him set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2031.

This could be exactly what the Cardinals need, giving them a reliable starter for years to come. The two sides have linked up on trades in the past, including for outfielder Brendan Donovan this past offseason, giving each side some familiarity to work with.