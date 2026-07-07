Cardinals Could Take Unconventional Trade Deadline Path: Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the most interesting stories in Major League Baseball this year. Despite being in the middle of a rebuild, they have found themselves in playoff contention.

This presents some challenges for Chaim Bloom with the trade deadline approaching. The Cardinals likely won’t stand pat. Instead, they’ll look to buy or sell.

The Cardinals have a lot of trade chips on their roster, so selling might be the most logical choice for Bloom. The problem is, it’s more of a buyer’s market this year as opposed to the last two years. Because of that, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic believes they could take an unconventional path towards selling.

“Maybe you could make that kind of move and get something back that will help you right now. It doesn’t necessarily mean you’re giving up on the season. It depends what you’re getting back,” Rosenthal said.

“What we might see in this particular deadline with so many teams bunched together is need-for-need type trades involving major league players.”

How Cardinals Could Sell

Need-for-need type trades are rare, but if the Cardinals can get a young piece or two in exchange for one of their trade chips that has several years of club control and can help them now, then it would make sense to make that kind of move.

It’s important to remember that in 2024, the Detroit Tigers were sellers at the trade deadline, but they brought back pieces that could help them immediately, and they ultimately made the postseason.

The difference is that there were more sellers in 2024 than buyers. But as Rosenthal mentions, and as the Tigers proved back then, selling does not necessarily mean a team is throwing away the season.

This could open the door for a lot of possibilities for the Cardinals. They could actually bring back pieces that can keep them competitive, but also point them towards the future. If those pieces are young and controllable, then that strengthens the future for St. Louis and puts them in a good position.

Cardinals Could Also Buy

The Cardinals have already made clear that they aren’t pursuing rentals this summer, which is ultimately a wise choice. They would have to give up prospects for that kind of trade.

But they could also make need-for-need trades with a focus on buying. Or perhaps, they could make moves in both directions, landing prospects for the future for players on expiring contracts and adding young players that can be part of the major league mix right now.

There are ways the Cardinals can improve this season without mortgaging their future, and there are ways to sell without giving up on the season. Bloom finds himself in a very interesting position as the deadline approaches.

It will be interesting to see what he is thinking in the final weeks leading up to the deadline. Because of the way the market is shaping up, the Cardinals could make moves in both directions and keep themselves relevant in the present and future.