TRADE: Cardinals Send Former Second-Round Draft Pick Righty to Athletics

The Athletics acquired right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday for cash considerations, five days after his only appearance in a Cardinals uniform.

That deal closes a compressed and slightly surreal stretch for the 30-year-old journeyman, who pitched his way onto a major league roster and back off it inside of six days, leaving open the question of whether Sacramento becomes his eighth professional stop or his ninth.

The Athletics announced the trade, and MLB.com beat writer Martín Gallegos confirmed the terms shortly afterward. St. Louis had designated Blewett for assignment earlier in the week, as reported by MLB Trade Rumors writer Mark Polishuk.

Cash considerations. That was the entire St. Louis return.

Scott Blewett’s Winding Road to the Athletics

Blewett was a second-round pick, 56th overall, by the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 draft out of Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, New York, and signed for roughly $1.8 million rather than honor a commitment to St. John’s University, according to ESPN‘s player bio. The Syracuse native stands 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds.

He reached the majors with Kansas City in September 2020. What followed was a tour: the Royals, the Uni-President Lions of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in 2023, the Minnesota Twins, the Baltimore Orioles, the Atlanta Braves and finally St. Louis, with a right elbow injury costing him time along the way.

Through 2025 he owned a 4.21 ERA and 1.42 WHIP across 72.2 innings in 43 games, striking out 61 and going 4-1, according to Baseball Reference. His sharpest run came with Minnesota in 2024, when he posted a 1.77 ERA over 20.1 innings. Then came 2025 and a 5.48 ERA spread across three organizations.

The arsenal is a mid-90s fastball, a slider around 84 mph that he leans on heavily and a splitter, as detailed by MLB Trade Rumors when St. Louis signed him to a minor league deal with a spring training invitation in November 2025.

What Scott Blewett Gives the Athletics and Costs the St. Louis Cardinals

Blewett spent most of 2026 at Triple-A Memphis, where he carried a 5.18 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP through 48.2 innings. He triggered an opt-out clause in mid-July, and with JoJo Romero sidelined by appendicitis, the Cardinals selected his contract on July 17, according to CBS Sports and RotoWire.

His debut arrived July 21 against the Los Angeles Angels: two scoreless innings, one hit, two walks, two strikeouts. A day later the Cardinals cut him loose to clear room for Hunter Dobbins, ending the experiment at 2.0 innings.

For the Athletics, sitting around 44-60 and fourth in the American League West with a team ERA near 5.30, the math is simple. A veteran right-handed arm costs them no prospect and no roster leverage. He can absorb low-leverage innings in Sacramento or hold a Triple-A spot while the organization sorts through younger arms.

For St. Louis, hovering near .500 and third in the National League Central on the outer edge of the wild-card chase, the move opens a 40-man spot heading into the deadline. The Cardinals used Blewett exactly as intended — as a two-inning stopgap — and recovered a small sum.

Neither club changed its season on Sunday. The Cardinals still need starting pitching and offense to stay relevant into September. The Athletics are still evaluating rather than contending, a last-place club stacking low-risk depth moves.

Blewett, meanwhile, gets another organization and another chance to stick. He has made a career out of them.