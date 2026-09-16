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St. Louis Cardinals Cut 2 Players Before Giants Series Finale

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St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 18: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals won the first game of the series 2-1 on Monday. The Giants won the second game 10-3 on Tuesday.

The finale is slated to begin at 12:15 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. Before Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals announced they cut two players from their active roster.

St. Louis Cardinals Cut 2 Players Amid San Francisco Giants Series

St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 19: Ramón Urías #29 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during an at bat in the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Cardinals designated infielder Ramón Urías and right-hander Peter Strzelecki for assignment, the team announced.

From MLB.com:

Baltimore Orioles v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 25: Peter Strzelecki #58 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 25, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cardinals reinstated Strzelecki from the injured list on Wednesday before designating him for assignment.

By designating Urías for assignment, the Cardinals cleared a roster spot for rookie star JJ Wetherholt, who has been reinstated from the IL.

Baltimore Orioles v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 25: JJ Wetherholt #26 of the St. Louis Cardinals fields the ball against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning at Busch Stadium on August 25, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Cardinals didn’t make a corresponding move for Strzelecki. He wasn’t on the active roster because of his IL stint.

Strzelecki and Urías will now go through waivers.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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St. Louis Cardinals Cut 2 Players Before Giants Series Finale

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