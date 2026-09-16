St. Louis Cardinals Cut 2 Players Before Giants Series Finale

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals won the first game of the series 2-1 on Monday. The Giants won the second game 10-3 on Tuesday.

The finale is slated to begin at 12:15 p.m. CDT on Wednesday. Before Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals announced they cut two players from their active roster.

St. Louis Cardinals Cut 2 Players Amid San Francisco Giants Series

The Cardinals designated infielder Ramón Urías and right-hander Peter Strzelecki for assignment, the team announced.

From MLB.com:

The Cardinals reinstated Strzelecki from the injured list on Wednesday before designating him for assignment.

By designating Urías for assignment, the Cardinals cleared a roster spot for rookie star JJ Wetherholt, who has been reinstated from the IL.

The Cardinals didn’t make a corresponding move for Strzelecki. He wasn’t on the active roster because of his IL stint.

Strzelecki and Urías will now go through waivers.