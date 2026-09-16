PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 18: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
The Cardinals reinstated Strzelecki from the injured list on Wednesday before designating him for assignment.
By designating Urías for assignment, the Cardinals cleared a roster spot for rookie star JJ Wetherholt, who has been reinstated from the IL.
The Cardinals didn’t make a corresponding move for Strzelecki. He wasn’t on the active roster because of his IL stint.
Strzelecki and Urías will now go through waivers.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The St. Louis Cardinals announced they cut two players from their active roster ahead of Wednesday's game against the Giants.
St. Louis Cardinals Cut 2 Players Before Giants Series Finale