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St. Louis Cardinals Cut 23-Year-Old Pitcher During Blue Jays Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Manager Oliver Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from the dug out during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back after losing 3-1 on Friday.

Shi Davidi of Sportsnet wrote (on Friday): “Blue Jays win consecutive games for the first time since July 7-10, beating the Cardinals 3-1. Luis Urias’ pinch-hit, two-run single in the eighth provided the difference after Dylan Cease allowed one run over six innings. Kevin Gausman vs Quinn Matthews tomorrow.”

St. Louis Cardinals Cut 23-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyTink Hence #3 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Cardinals announced that they had designated Tink Hence for assignment.

The Cardinals wrote (via X): “RHP Tink Hence has been designated for assignment.”

Hence was picked in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Social Media Reacts To DFA

GettyTink Hence #30 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during the St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Derrick Goold: “This opens a spot on the 40 immediately and allows the #Cardinals to spend a few days to explore trade offers for Tink Hence as deadline nears too. A 2020 draft pick, Hence has great stuff, good upside, but hasn’t been consistent and has had interruptions due to injuries.”

@ARKNDJL: “wow. pitching prospects really are unbelievably volatile, just a few years ago tink hence looked like a can’t miss SP prospect”

@The_Ryan_Shull: “Tink Hence’s potential killed by injuries”

GettyTink Hence #30 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida.

@RedbirdFarmhand: “This is super unfortunate for Tink, but it’s the culmination of a downward slide that’s been caused by the injuries over the years. Will see if he gets to stay in the org or if someone claims him and tries to build him back”

@RayMileur1: “The tough part of the move is RHP Tink Hence being designated for assignment. That is a pretty stunning fall for a pitcher who was once viewed as one of the better arms in the system. Injuries, inconsistency and roster pressure can change things fast. Mathews gets the opportunity. Tink becomes the reminder that prospect status does not last forever.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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St. Louis Cardinals Cut 23-Year-Old Pitcher During Blue Jays Series

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