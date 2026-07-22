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St. Louis Cardinals Cut Former Braves Pitcher Before Angels Game

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Manager Oli Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals, who just cut a 5-year MLB pitcher.
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 18: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to avoid being swept by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Angels won the first game of the three-game set with the Cardinals 3-2, then took the second game 5-1.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals cut a five-year MLB pitcher.

St. Louis Cardinals DFA 5-Year MLB Pitcher Scott Blewett Before Angels Game

St. Louis Cardinals DFA 5-Year MLB Pitcher Scott Blewett Before Angels Game

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 5: Scott Blewett #63 of the Atlanta Braves reacts in the dugout following the 11-10 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 5, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Via Jeff Jones of the Belleville New-Democrat on X: “Cardinals designated Scott Blewett for assignment to recall Hunter Dobbins. 40-man reduces to 39.”

The Cardinals signed Blewett to a minor-league deal this past offseason. St. Louis selected the right-hander’s contract on Friday.

Blewett made just one appearance with the Cardinals, allowing no runs, one hit and two walks with two strikeouts over two innings.

More About DFA’d Cardinals Pitcher Scott Blewett

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 01: Scott Blewett #67 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 01, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 01: Scott Blewett #67 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 01, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

If anyone fits the definition of a journeyman pitcher, it’s Scott Blewett.

The Kansas City Royals selected Blewett in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school.

Blewett, 30, made his MLB debut with Kansas City in 2020. He threw just three innings over two appearances that season, allowing two earned runs on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Blewett appeared in three games for the Royals in 2021. Kansas City outrighted the right-hander in the 2021-22 offseason. He elected free agency and signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 26: Scott Blewett #60 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Target Field on August 26, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Braves defeated the Twins 10-6. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 26: Scott Blewett #60 of the Minnesota Twins pitches against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Target Field on August 26, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Braves defeated the Twins 10-6. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Blewett spent the entire 2022 season in Chicago’s minor-league system. He spent the 2023 season in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Blewett finally returned to the majors with the Minnesota Twins in 2024. He posted a strong 1.77 ERA with a 1.23 WHIP and 18 strikeouts over 20 1/3 innings for Minnesota.

The former Royal played for three teams in 2025: the Twins, Braves and Baltimore Orioles. He recorded a 5.48 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 35 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings between all three clubs.

St. Louis Cardinals Right Now

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 19: Andre Pallante #53 of the St Louis Cardinals walks to the dugout after being relieved during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 19: Andre Pallante #53 of the St Louis Cardinals walks to the dugout after being relieved during the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Cardinals have lost four straight games.

St. Louis is 11 1/2 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

However, the club is still in the postseason race. With a 51-49 record, the Cardinals, who have a -1 run differential, are just 1/2 a game back of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks for the third National League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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St. Louis Cardinals Cut Former Braves Pitcher Before Angels Game

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