St. Louis Cardinals Demote 25-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

On Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

This will be their final series of the 2026 regular season.

St. Louis Cardinals Demote 25-Year-Old

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Cardinals announced that they had made two roster moves.

They wrote (via X): “RHP Hancel Rincon has been recalled from Memphis (AAA). LHP Cooper Hjerpe has been optioned to Memphis.”

Looking At Hjerpe

Hjerpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 25-year-old has gone 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in four games.

Looking At Rincon

Rincon (who is 24) also made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He has appeared in two games.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@ElizaJChap: “Thank you, Cooper and be seein’ ya again next season!! AND !!!!! 😌 FYI!!! #Eddings is NOT part of the umpire crew for the series against the Brewers!! 😊😉 Just sayin !! WELCOME Back, Hancel!!”

@mattbsugg: “Getting more info on Rincon before the end of the season feels like a good move. Although it is against a Brewers club that’s already clinched the top seed.”

@RobertClark62: “I don’t care how that kid wears his hat as long as he throws strikes. He has a big league arm and, unlike Stanek, his fastball actually has movement.”

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 77-82 record in 159 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 39-39 in 78 games on the road).