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St. Louis Cardinals Demote 25-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 18: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

This will be their final series of the 2026 regular season.

St. Louis Cardinals Demote 25-Year-Old

GettyCooper Hjerpe #56 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 18, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Cardinals announced that they had made two roster moves.

They wrote (via X): “RHP Hancel Rincon has been recalled from Memphis (AAA). LHP Cooper Hjerpe has been optioned to Memphis.”

Looking At Hjerpe

GettyCooper Hjerpe #84 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2025 in Jupiter, Florida.

Hjerpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 25-year-old has gone 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in four games.

Looking At Rincon

GettyRelief pitcher Hancel Rincon #66 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 5, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Rincon (who is 24) also made his MLB debut earlier this season.

He has appeared in two games.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

GettyRelief pitcher Cooper Hjerpe #56 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 6, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Hjerpe is making his Major League debut.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

@ElizaJChap: “Thank you, Cooper and be seein’ ya again next season!! AND !!!!! 😌 FYI!!! #Eddings is NOT part of the umpire crew for the series against the Brewers!! 😊😉 Just sayin !! WELCOME Back, Hancel!!”

@mattbsugg: “Getting more info on Rincon before the end of the season feels like a good move. Although it is against a Brewers club that’s already clinched the top seed.”

@RobertClark62: “I don’t care how that kid wears his hat as long as he throws strikes. He has a big league arm and, unlike Stanek, his fastball actually has movement.”

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

GettyJJ Wetherholt #26 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring during the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Cardinals are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 77-82 record in 159 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 39-39 in 78 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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St. Louis Cardinals Demote 25-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

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