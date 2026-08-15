St. Louis Cardinals Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Player During Cubs Series

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs in a 3-game weekend series.

On Friday, despite the Cardinals’ loss to the Cubs, some big news dropped surrounding the organization when it was announced that Joshua Baez would be making his MLB debut this weekend.

However, as is the case with all roster transactions, there is usually a casualty involved, and this time, it’s infielder César Prieto, as he is being optioned to the minors.

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César Prieto Demoted As Joshua Baez’s Corresponding Move

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, César Prieto has been optioned to AAA to make space for Joshua Baez.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/15):

“Prieto boasts an .890 OPS across 300 plate appearances in the minors this season, but he’s gone just 1-for-31 at the plate with the parent club. He’ll now return to Memphis to rediscover his swing, clearing room on the active roster for top prospect Joshua Baez.”

César Prieto, 26, has played in parts of two seasons with the Cardinals, but the MLB results just aren’t quite there yet.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote about the Joshua Baez portion of the roster moves:

“Báez, 23, was the club’s second-round pick in 2021. Since then, he has continued to add more and more power but with lingering concerns about his strikeouts. From 2021 to 2024, he made 896 plate appearances across various minor league levels, striking out in 34.4% of those while hitting 24 home runs.”

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Taking a Look at Prieto’s MLB Career

Let’s take a quick look at César Prieto’s short MLB career so far.

He is a 27-year-old infielder out of Cienfuegos, Cuba, and has appeared in just 15 games for the Cardinals since 2025.

Across those 15 games, he’s batted .054 with just two hits in 37 at-bats. He does not have an XBH or RBI in his first 37 plate appearances.

It’s likley, if Joshua Baez shows some prowess with the bat, Prieto will remain in AAA for the rest of the season.