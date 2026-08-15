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St. Louis Cardinals Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Player During Cubs Series

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St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 22: Thomas Saggese #25 catches a fly ball in front of César Prieto #31 of the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 22, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs in a 3-game weekend series.

On Friday, despite the Cardinals’ loss to the Cubs, some big news dropped surrounding the organization when it was announced that Joshua Baez would be making his MLB debut this weekend.

However, as is the case with all roster transactions, there is usually a casualty involved, and this time, it’s infielder César Prieto, as he is being optioned to the minors.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals 7-Year Pitcher Released by Current Team

César Prieto Demoted As Joshua Baez’s Corresponding Move

Colorado Rockies v St. Louis Cardinals

GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 7: Cesar Prieto #31 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws to first for an out against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on August 7, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s transactions tracker, César Prieto has been optioned to AAA to make space for Joshua Baez.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/15): 

“Prieto boasts an .890 OPS across 300 plate appearances in the minors this season, but he’s gone just 1-for-31 at the plate with the parent club. He’ll now return to Memphis to rediscover his swing, clearing room on the active roster for top prospect Joshua Baez.”

César Prieto, 26, has played in parts of two seasons with the Cardinals, but the MLB results just aren’t quite there yet.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote about the Joshua Baez portion of the roster moves:

“Báez, 23, was the club’s second-round pick in 2021. Since then, he has continued to add more and more power but with lingering concerns about his strikeouts. From 2021 to 2024, he made 896 plate appearances across various minor league levels, striking out in 34.4% of those while hitting 24 home runs.”

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Quietly Released 2 Players During Cubs Series

Taking a Look at Prieto’s MLB Career

Houston Astros v St. Louis Cardinals

GettyJUPITER, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Brice Matthews #0 of the Houston Astros steals third base against César Prieto #31 of the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Let’s take a quick look at César Prieto’s short MLB career so far.

He is a 27-year-old infielder out of Cienfuegos, Cuba, and has appeared in just 15 games for the Cardinals since 2025.

Across those 15 games, he’s batted .054 with just two hits in 37 at-bats. He does not have an XBH or RBI in his first 37 plate appearances.

It’s likley, if Joshua Baez shows some prowess with the bat, Prieto will remain in AAA for the rest of the season.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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St. Louis Cardinals Announce Demotion of 27-Year-Old Player During Cubs Series

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