Cardinals Announce JJ Wetherholt Personal News Before White Sox Series

St. Louis Cardinals rookie infielder JJ Wetherholt is a player that the retooling club is building around. The youngster has all the tools to become a star in this league, and he has already been showing plenty of promise as a rookie this season.

Now, as Wetherholt is currently nearing his return from injury, the Cardinals have announced some personal news about the young infielder.

It’s JJ Wetherholt’s Birthday!

On Thursday, September 10, Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt turned 24 years old!

With it being Wetherholt’s birthday, the Cardinals gave him a shout-out on their official X account.

Here are a few comments that were left on the Cardinals’ birthday post for Wetherholt from their fans.

“Happy birthday goat,” one fan commented.

“Happy Birthday, JJ! I hope you have a terrific day,” another fan wrote.

Looking at Wetherholt’s Rookie Season With the Cardinals So Far

Wetherholt has undoubtedly had a solid rookie season with the Cardinals this year. In 130 games so far with the National League Central club, he has posted 14 doubles, 17 home runs, 122 hits, 48 RBI, and a .242 batting average. With numbers like these, he has made an immediate impact with St. Louis and will be looking to build on them once he returns to action.

Wetherholt is one of the Cardinals’ most promising young players, and at now just 24 years old, he still has plenty of time to become even better.