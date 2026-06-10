St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Mets Game

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Cardinals are coming off a 7-0 win on Tuesday.

Jordan Walker (who started in right field) finished with one hit and one RBI.

Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Cardinals 6/10 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Walker DH L. Nootbaar RF M. Winn SS N. Velázquez LF N. Church CF J. Fermín 3B A. Pallante SP”

Walker has been moved to DH on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .301 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 48 RBI’s, 44 runs and 10 stolen bases in 63 games.

Walker was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of MLB career with the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old is expected to make his first career All-Star Game this season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@FakeDrinkwitz: “This is the best lineup we have had since 2021”

@RayMileur1: “Interesting #STLCards lineup tonight. Herrera back behind the plate with Pallante on the mound, Burleson holding down first after the big night, Walker stays in the DH spot, and Nathan Church gets another start in CF after making an immediate impact. Also notable: no Gorman, no Crooks, and José Fermín gets the start at third. This feels like a matchup/defense/keep-the-line-moving type of card. Now go win the series.”

@TEllerbrook88: “So. Gorman isn’t in the lineup.. against a RHP. That’s interesting 👀”

@Hmot1119: “Fermín needs to be the everyday 3rd base until Gorman can figure it out (little faith but still a shred of hope) or is gone”

@sfcSpidey: “Might be our best hitting lineup no easy outs”