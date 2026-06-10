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St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Mets Game

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Jordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Cardinals are coming off a 7-0 win on Tuesday.

Jordan Walker (who started in right field) finished with one hit and one RBI.

Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change

GettyJordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI double during the third inning of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 09, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Cardinals 6/10 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Walker DH L. Nootbaar RF M. Winn SS N. Velázquez LF N. Church CF J. Fermín 3B A. Pallante SP”

Walker has been moved to DH on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .301 with 74 hits, 16 home runs, 48 RBI’s, 44 runs and 10 stolen bases in 63 games.

GettyJordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals high fives his teammates after scoring off a sacrifice fly by Masyn Winn #0 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 23, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Walker was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of MLB career with the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old is expected to make his first career All-Star Game this season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJordan Walker #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park on May 14, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@FakeDrinkwitz: “This is the best lineup we have had since 2021”

@RayMileur1: “Interesting #STLCards lineup tonight. Herrera back behind the plate with Pallante on the mound, Burleson holding down first after the big night, Walker stays in the DH spot, and Nathan Church gets another start in CF after making an immediate impact. Also notable: no Gorman, no Crooks, and José Fermín gets the start at third. This feels like a matchup/defense/keep-the-line-moving type of card. Now go win the series.”

@TEllerbrook88: “So. Gorman isn’t in the lineup.. against a RHP. That’s interesting 👀”

@Hmot1119: “Fermín needs to be the everyday 3rd base until Gorman can figure it out (little faith but still a shred of hope) or is gone”

@sfcSpidey: “Might be our best hitting lineup no easy outs”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Mets Game

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