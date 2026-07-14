How Much Money Did Jordan Walker Earn After Winning Home Run Derby?

If there was any doubt about the new Home Run Derby format, that was put to rest after Monday night’s event at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Entering the championship round as the villain, St. Louis Cardinals star Jordan Walker had eight home runs with one swing remaining, Under the new rules, each home run on his final swing would earn him another attempt until he recorded an out.

That meant Walker, who trailed Phillies star Kyle Schwarber’s 11 home runs, needed to rally with four straight homers while the crowd booed him. That’s exactly what he did, completing the comeback to capture the Home Run Derby title.

JORDAN WALKER, ARE YOU SERIOUS!?!??! WHAT A COME FROM BEHIND PERFORMANCE TO WIN THE 2026 T-MOBILE HOME RUN DERBY! 🔥 The T‑Mobile Home Run Derby is LIVE NOW on Netflix! #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/wAV5J15mPB — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) July 14, 2026

How Much Money Did He Win?

Everyone who finished third through eighth received $150,000, while Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero earned an extra $100,000 for hitting the longest home run of the night with a 491-foot blast.

Schwarber earned $500,000 for finishing as the runner-up, while Walker took home an astounding $1 million payout. That figure is actually more than his annual salary with the Cardinals, which is $799,000 this season as he remains on his rookie contract.

🚨 WILD: By winning the Home Run Derby, Jordan Walker gets $1 million. He only makes $799,000 this year 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wQ3VJVB3s8 — Novig (@Novig) July 14, 2026

Walker Wasn’t Fazed by Philly Crowd

Overcoming Schwarber’s 11 homers didn’t seem all that plausible with just 15 swings, especially with the Philadelphia crowd firmly behind the Phillies star. However, Walker wasn’t fazed by the moment.

“I was once told you don’t boo nobodies,” Walker said after winning. “So it feels pretty good.”

Both of Walker’s parents watched from the crowd and joined him on the field after the event. His father was even interviewed alongside his son, capping off an historic night as Walker became the first Cardinals player in franchise history to win the HR Derby.