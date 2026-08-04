Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Injury Decision Before Yankees Game

The St. Louis Cardinals won’t have Jordan Walker in the lineup on Tuesday.

Walker was supposed to bat second and play right field in the second game of the three-game series against the Yankees. However, just under an hour before first pitch, the Cardinals scratched Walker due to an injury, according to insider Derrick Goold.

“Jordan Walker has been scratched from the lineup due to inflammation in his right knee. Will update with more information when there is an opportunity to get it,” Goold wrote on X.

With Walker scratched from the lineup, the updated Cardinals lineup is as follows:

J. Wetherholt 2B

I. Herrera DH

J. Fermín 3B

N. Velázquez RF

M. Winn SS

B. Jordan 1B

N. Church CF

P. Pagés C

B. Torres LF

Walker being scratched is a tough blow to the Cardinals’ lineup as he’s one of the impact bats for St. Louis.

Walker is hitting .285 with 22 home runs and 81 RBIs this season with the Cardinals.

Cardinals Bats Come to Life in Win Over Yankees

St. Louis opened the series with a 13-7 win over the Yankees on Monday.

The Cardinals’ bats came to life as Alec Burleson hit three home runs in a game he didn’t even know if he’d play as his name came up in trade rumors.

“I love St. Louis. I love the guys. … My family loves St. Louis. I want to be around for what this will look like for the next couple of years,” Burleson said. “Whatever was going to happen, at that point, was out of my control. There is nothing I can do. I tried my best not to worry about it. Obviously, it’s in your head all day. You are thinking about it a lot. Try to get back the day and get ready for the game.”

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, meanwhile, was pleased with how his team played on Monday.

“I can’t credit that group enough for the response today,” Marmol said. “There was a lot going on today. It’s kind of easy to be down on the fact that you lose a couple of guys. It’s felt in that clubhouse. It just shows you the mentality of the group. They are not going to give up, give out or give in. They didn’t concede to anything. … That response in this environment against [Schlittler] on the Trade Deadline day was pretty impressive.”

St. Louis is 56-57 and four games out of a Wild Card spot.

St. Louis Active on Deadline Day

The Cardinals were active on trade deadline day on Monday.

St. Louis dealt Dustin May and JoJo Romero to the Milwaukee Brewers for OF Alexander Frias (Cardinals’ No. 4 prospect), and OF Josiah Ragsdale (No. 10).

The Cardinals also acquired RHP Daniel Eagen ( No. 17 prospect), LHP Sandro Santana (No. 22), and a player to be named from the Arizona Diamondbacks for Lars Nootbaar.

The final deal the Cardinals acquired was left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson from the Tampa Bay Rays for $250,000 in international bonus space.

Ultimately, the Cardinals were sellers but did hold onto some pieces like Burleson.