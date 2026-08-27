St. Louis Cardinals Announce Sudden Joshua Baez News vs. Orioles

The St. Louis Cardinals are back on the field on Thursday to face the Baltimore Orioles. They will be looking to put together a bounce-back game, as they have lost each of their last five games.

The Cardinals will be making some alterations to their lineup for their game against the Orioles. This includes with exciting rookie outfielder Joshua Baez.

St. Louis Cardinals Announce Joshua Baez News

After not starting in the Cardinals’ most recent game against the Orioles, Baez will be returning to the lineup for the NL Central club for the series finale. The rookie will be batting fifth for St. Louis and will be playing LF.

With Baez returning to the lineup, Bryan Torres will not be starting for St. Louis against Baltimore.

Here is the Cardinals’ full batting order for their series finale against the Orioles.

J. Fermin SS

I. Herrera DH

J. Walker RF

A. Burleson 1B

J. Baez LF

B. Jordan 3B

R. Urias 2B

N. Church CF

P. Pages C

Baez’s 2026 Season With the Cardinals So Far

Baez has appeared in 12 games so far with the Cardinals since being called up, where he has recorded four home runs, nine RBI, and a .146 batting average. This, of course, included his incredible three-home-run game in his MLB debut.

Overall, Baez has had some trouble at the plate since his MLB debut, but it is clear that he has very good upside. He certainly has shown that this season with Triple-A Memphis, as he has 34 home runs, 90 RBI, and a .256 batting average in 103 games.

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact he can make against the Orioles from here.

Cardinals Need to Go on a Run to Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive

The Cardinals’ recent struggles have put them in a difficult spot. They are currently six games behind the San Diego Padres for the final wild card spot in the National League, so it is clear that they need to start piling up wins if they hope to get into the playoffs.

Getting a victory against the Orioles on Thursday and avoiding being swept would be a good step in the right direction for St. Louis.