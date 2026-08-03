Last Look At St. Louis Cardinals Trade Deadline Possibilities

The St. Louis Cardinals have collapsed coming off the All-Star break. A 5-12 record in the second half and not a single series win since the break. They have fallen further back in the National League Wild Card race. The first trade deadline under Chaim Bloom is lining up to be an interesting one for St. Louis. They have a couple of pieces, Dustin May and Ryne Stanek, that lean toward being dealt, and some others that they have a tough decision to make.

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reported that the Cardinals were listening to offers on everyone except JJ Wetherholt and Jordan Walker. Leaving a couple of perceived pieces of their core on the table for the deadline, the Cardinals are in for an eventful day.

St. Louis Cardinals Likely Trade Candidates

The Cardinals’ likely names are May and Stanek, with Lars Nootbaar and Riley O’Brien also in consideration to be moved.

May finished strong ahead of the deadline with a five-inning outing allowing one hit and no runs in what could be his final outing as a Cardinal. The former No. 23 prospect in baseball from 2020, May was on a prove-it deal to rebound after injuries had derailed his career. With a mutual option this offseason, May is not a pure rental, as there is a chance that he would hang around with his new club for another season.

Stanek has been a solid arm in the Cardinals bullpen, allowing just two runs in July across 12 appearances. Last year’s reliever market was expensive; time will tell if this year will be the same. Trading Stanek seems like the smartest move following the slow start to the second half for St. Louis.

Nootbaar is in a weird circumstance; he would like to stay in St. Louis, but his club control will run out before the Cardinals’ next window is expected to open. The Cardinal outfielder is a Statcast darling but has not put together a fully healthy season living up to expectations yet.

What is Chaim Bloom’s Vision

When Bloom took over the Cardinals last offseason, he expressed the desire to build the organization back up to its once-great status. He has made it abundantly clear that there are no shortcuts.

By keeping their options open, outside of Walker and Wetherholt, the Cardinals could make a move involving those that many believe are a part of the future in St. Louis. Ivan Herrera is a name that has been floated the last week, one of the Cardinals’ most important bats in their lineup. Moving him would have to come at a high price, but the options are open in his case.

The same looks to be the case for other core members on deadline day. While the chance of moving Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson, or Herrera may be slim, it is not off the table. Bloom wants to build a consistent contender, and that may come with difficult decisions, as it already did with the trade of Brendan Donovan in the offseason.

Bloom has a track record for making the tough deal, moving on from Mookie Betts during his time with the Boston Red Sox. This is his first deadline with St. Louis, and he has a blank canvas to paint however he wants.