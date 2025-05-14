Beloved Cardinals Star Announces Retirement After 14 Seasons

Veteran infielder and three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter has officially announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

This concludes a 14-season career that left a lasting impact on the St. Louis Cardinals and the sport at large.

Carpenter made the announcement on May 14 during an appearance on the “Get in the Game” podcast hosted by former MLB pitcher Scott Linebrink.

A St. Louis Staple

Drafted by the Cardinals in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of TCU, Carpenter debuted in 2011 and quickly became a fixture in the lineup.

Over 12 seasons in St. Louis, he posted a .261 batting average with 159 home runs and 591 RBIs across 1,388 games.

His versatility allowed him to play multiple infield positions, and his leadership made him a clubhouse cornerstone.

Carpenter’s breakout season came in 2013 when he led the majors in runs (126), hits (199), and doubles (55), while batting .318.

That performance earned him a fourth-place finish in National League MVP voting and helped propel the Cardinals to the World Series.

Journeyman Years and Return to St. Louis

After a downturn in performance in 2021, Carpenter signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers in 2022 but was released after a brief stint.

He then joined the New York Yankees, where he experienced a come back, hitting .305 with 15 home runs in just 47 games before a foot injury curtailed his season.

In December that same year, Carpenter signed with the San Diego Padres, batting .176 over 76 games. He returned to the Cardinals in 2024, appearing in 59 games and serving as a veteran presence in the clubhouse.

“I’m excited for what’s next and getting to spend some much-needed quality time with my wife and kids on a more consistent basis now that you put the cleats up,” Carpenter said. “It’s exciting stuff.”

Reflecting on a Storied Career

Carpenter, 39, expressed gratitude for his time in baseball, particularly his years with the Cardinals.

“I was very fortunate to play for some great organizations and had quite a thrill being able to don the St. Louis Cardinals logo for many years,” Carpenter said.

He also acknowledged the support of his family, stating, “My wife, Mackenzie… was the rock in our household that was able for me to go out and play the game I love for so long.”

He retires with a career .259 batting average, 179 home runs, and 659 RBIs over 1,511 games.

Legacy and Future Honors

Carpenter’s contributions to the Cardinals are expected to earn him a place in the team’s Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2028.

The team shared a message of gratitude on social media: “Congratulations on a great career, Matt! Whether it was on the field or in the community, you represented our city with class.”

His leadership, versatility, and clutch performances have solidified his status as a fan favorite and a key figure in the franchise’s history.