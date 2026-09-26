2x St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

On Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off an 8-4 loss on Friday.

2x St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

Last month, Miles Mikolas was released by the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Washington Nationals released RHP Miles Mikolas.”

As of September 26, Mikolas still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Prior to the release, he had been designated for assignment and went unclaimed on waivers.

Talkin’ Baseball wrote (on August 12): “Miles Mikolas has been DFA’d by the Nationals His 5.82 ERA in 116 innings pitched this season is the worst among any starter with 115+ innings in 2026”

Mikolas had been in the middle of his first season with the Nationals.

He went 3-9 with a 5.82 ERA in 25 games (11 starts).

Looking At Mikolas

Mikolas was picked in the 7th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first three years of his career with the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers.

The 38-year-old then spent seven seasons pitching for the Cardinals.

In that span, Mikolas made two MLB All-Star Games.

During the 2018 season, Mikolas went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 32 starts.

It will be interesting to see if anyone adds him before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are currently 77-83 in 160 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 39-40 in 79 games on the road).

The franchise will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.