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2x St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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DETROIT, MI - MAY 1: Miles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals sits in the dugout during the third inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 1, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

They are coming off an 8-4 loss on Friday.

2x St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

GettyMiles Mikolas #36 of the Washington Nationals delivers a pitch in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Last month, Miles Mikolas was released by the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com wrote (on August 14): “Washington Nationals released RHP Miles Mikolas.”

As of September 26, Mikolas still remains a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Prior to the release, he had been designated for assignment and went unclaimed on waivers.

Talkin’ Baseball wrote (on August 12): “Miles Mikolas has been DFA’d by the Nationals His 5.82 ERA in 116 innings pitched this season is the worst among any starter with 115+ innings in 2026”

GettyMiles Mikolas #36 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park on July 26, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Mikolas had been in the middle of his first season with the Nationals.

He went 3-9 with a 5.82 ERA in 25 games (11 starts).

Looking At Mikolas

GettyMiles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 22, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mikolas was picked in the 7th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first three years of his career with the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers.

The 38-year-old then spent seven seasons pitching for the Cardinals.

In that span, Mikolas made two MLB All-Star Games.

GettyMiles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals walks to the dugout after pitching during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 30, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri.

During the 2018 season, Mikolas went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 32 starts.

It will be interesting to see if anyone adds him before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

GettyManager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cardinals are currently 77-83 in 160 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League Central.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 39-40 in 79 games on the road).

The franchise will miss the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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2x St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Is Still A Free Agent After Release

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