Cardinals Prospect Makes Case for MLB Promotion with Big Night

A four-homer game is exceptionally rare in baseball history. St. Louis Cardinals prospect Joshua Baez achieved the feat with Triple-A Memphis. He became the 14th player since 2005 to do it at any level of affiliated baseball.

It’s been a great year for Baez. The Cardinals No. 3 prospect, and No. 65 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline is currently hitting .282 with 23 home runs and a .976 OPS with Memphis. Baez is second to only the Diamondbacks‘ Manuel Pena (26) in home runs across the entire minor leagues in 2026.

With his continued power surge at the plate, the 22-year-old is banging on the door for an MLB promotion. He’s already surpassed the 20 long balls hit in 2025, showing that his power breakout is no fluke.

Deep Dive of Joshua Baez’s Underlying Metrics

Joshua Baez has the typical build and batted ball profile befitting of a big-time slugger. He’s built like an NFL linebacker, listed at 6’3″ and 220 lbs. of muscle. In terms of physical comparisons, the only player who comes to mind is Mike Trout (6’2″ 235).

That’s not to compare Baez to the future Hall of Famer, just noting the similarities in physical build.

Baez’s exit velocity numbers show a sustained power surge. He’s averaging 92.5 MPH when he puts the ball in play, with hard-hit rate of 53.4% and a barrel rate of 19.6%. That not only showcases his ability to hit the ball hard, but at the right launch angles to do damage with.

However, there’s a concern about his ability to make contact. He has a high chase rate of 35.8% and a swinging strike rate of 17.3%. His contact rate inside the strike zone is only 78.2%, well below the MLB average. That’s resulted in a 31.0% strikeout rate in Triple-A.

So it’s a clear case of a high-risk, high-reward profile at the plate. Baez profiles as the type of hitter who could hit 30 home runs and strike out 180 times in the same season.

Where Does Joshua Baez Fits the Cardinals

The Cardinals are in an interesting spot with their lineup. Jordan Walker’s breakout has solidified him as the everyday right fielder moving forward. Ivan Herrera is the designated hitter and they’re operating with a Lars Nootbar and Nelson Velazquez platoon in left field.

That leaves Baez without a spot in the lineup at the time being.

One option that could be in play is center field. The Cardinals are currently playing Nathan Church there. Church is hitting .254 with a .687 OPS.

It seems that the Cardinals are preparing Baez for that possibility. 35 of his 57 starts in the field are in center field, and he’s accumulated 308 innings. However, he may be better suited for a corner role long-term.

Baez will likely be an up-and-down bat for the Cardinals this season. The organization started his 40-man clock last offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft. His first option is already burned.

The best long-term play to get Baez in the lineup is to dangle Nootbaar for a starting pitcher of equal value or a near-MLB ready arm in the trade market. The 28-year-old will be a free agent after the 2027 season, and isn’t likely to get a qualifying offer, so they’ll want to get some value back before he leaves the organization.