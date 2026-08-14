St. Louis Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Makes Heartfelt 12-Word Post

On Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals will be at Wrigley Field to open up a series with the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals are coming off a 7-1 victory (on Wednesday) over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Cardinals Legend Albert Pujols Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Friday, Cardinals legend Albert Pujols sent out a post to Instagram.

Pujols had been working the Field of Dreams game on Thursday night in Iowa.

He wrote: “A special night in a very special place. Field of Dreams 2026.”

Looking At Pujols

Pujols is one of the best players in MLB history.

He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Cardinals.

In that span, Pujols won three National League MVP Awards (and two World Series titles).

Following his legendary run in St. Louis, Pujols went on to have stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He then returned to the Cardinals for the final season of his MLB career (2022).

The 11-time MLB All-Star batted .296 with 3,384 hits, 703 home runs, 2,218 RBIs, 1,914 runs and 117 stolen bases in 3,080 career games.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are currently the third-place team in the National League Central with a 61-60 record in 121 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 29-26 in 55 games on the road).

Underdog MLB wrote before Friday’s game: “Cardinals 8/14 J. Wetherholt 2B I. Herrera C A. Burleson 1B J. Walker RF N. Church CF M. Winn SS B. Torres DH J. Fermín LF C. Prieto 3B M. Liberatore SP”

Following their three games with the Cubs, the Cardinals will remain on the road to visit Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Monday afternoon in Ohio.