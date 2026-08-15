St. Louis Cardinals Named Top Trade Destination for Star Pitcher

After entering the season with low expectations from many, the St. Louis Cardinals have been having a solid 2026 campaign. They currently have a 61-61 record and are 3.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies for the final wild card spot in the National League.

When noting that the Cardinals moved on from multiple key players this past offseason, it is clear that they have been a nice surprise this season. Due to this, it would not be surprising if the Cardinals look to add to their roster this offseason. This is especially so if a potential addition is under team control, as they are a team that is still focused on the future.

Because of this, the Cardinals are already being viewed as a potential suitor for one of baseball’s top offseason trade candidates.

In a recent article for CBS Sports, Mike Axisa named the Cardinals as the top potential landing spot for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers this offseason.

“Reid Detmers and Zach Neto remained despite significant interest in both, and it stands to reason that interest will continue into the offseason,” Axisa wrote. “The Angels did nice work in a seller’s market at the deadline, and they figure to clean up if they move these two over the winter. Super early possible landing spots: Cardinals, Cubs, Nationals for Detmers.”

With the Cardinals needing long-term starting pitching help, it makes sense that they are being viewed as a team that could target Detmers this offseason. He would have the potential to be a very strong pickup for a Cardinals club that is focused on the future.

Angels’ Reid Detmers Would Give the Cardinals a Fascinating Pitcher With Good Upside

If the Cardinals struck a deal for Detmers, he would certainly have the potential to strengthen their pitching rotation. The 6-foot-2 lefty has appeared in 24 games this season with the Angels, where he has a 4.00 ERA to go along with 156 strikeouts. This is after he posted a 5-3 record, a 3.96 ERA, and 80 strikeouts in 61 appearances during the 2025 season as a reliever.

Overall, Detmers has had some success in the majors with the Angels. However, it is fair to wonder if a change of scenery could help the 2020 first-round pick hit a new level. Keep in mind, he is just 27 years old and has shown a lot of promise. Due to this, it would make a lot of sense if the Cardinals paid the price to land him this offseason.

Angels’ Detmers Would Be More Than a Rental for the Cardinals

Another big reason why Detmers could make a lot of sense for the Cardinals is that he would be more than just a one-year rental if acquired this offseason. This is because the 6-foot-2 lefty is under team control through the 2028 season. This only makes him a more appealing target for a retooling team like the Cardinals.

While Detmers’ trade value is higher due to him being under team control, he is still a pitcher who would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals to acquire. It will be interesting to see if they end up making a serious push for him this offseason from here.