St. Louis Cardinals Release 28-Year-Old From Organization

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals lost to the Atlanta Braves (at home) by a score of 4-3.

Despite the loss, they still took two out of three games in their final series heading into the All-Star break.

St. Louis Cardinals Release 28-Year-Old

During the All-Star break, news came out that the Cardinals had released Matt Koperniak from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 13): “Memphis Redbirds released LF Matt Koperniak.”

Koperniak did not appear in a game for the Cardinals.

He had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Right now, Koperniak is batting .253 with 47 hits, three home runs and 33 RBIs in 54 games.

Looking At Koperniak

Koperniak has yet to make his MLB debut.

He has been in Triple-A for the last three seasons with the Cardinals‘ organization.

The 28-year-old also played for Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic in 2023 and 2026.

Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com wrote: “With the influx of players from the draft, other players in the system are released. The end as #stlcards came for P Jason Savacool (Peo) and IF Jeremy Rivas and OF Matt Koperniak (Mem). The latter was once an IL All-Star and had a 40-man roster spot. Best to all three going forward.”

Koperniak could end up being a good option for another team in need of hitting depth.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals come into the All-Star break as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 50-45 record in 95 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games.

On Friday night, the Cardinals will resume action when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.