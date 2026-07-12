WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 27: Bligh Madris #66 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after striking out in the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
They are coming off a 4-1 victory on Saturday (and will look to go for the sweep on Sunday).
St. Louis Cardinals Release 3-Year MLB Player
GettyBligh Madris #40 of the Detroit Tigers flies out against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on July 26, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
During their series with the Braves, news came out that the Cardinals had released Bligh Madris from their organization.
MLB.com wrote (on July 11): “Memphis Redbirds released OF Bligh Madris.”
He did not appear in a game for the Cardinals.
The 30-year-old had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.
Looking At Madris
HeavyMatt Vierling #8 of the Detroit Tigers is congratulated by Bligh Madris #40 after Vierling hit a lead-off solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on August 11, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the final game of their series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).They are coming off a 4-1 victory on Saturday (and will look to go for the sweep on Sunday).St. Louis Cardinals Release 3-Year MLB PlayerDuring their series with the Braves, news came out that the Cardinals […]
St. Louis Cardinals Release 3-Year MLB Player During Braves Series