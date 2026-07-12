St. Louis Cardinals Release 3-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the final game of their series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).

They are coming off a 4-1 victory on Saturday (and will look to go for the sweep on Sunday).

St. Louis Cardinals Release 3-Year MLB Player

During their series with the Braves, news came out that the Cardinals had released Bligh Madris from their organization.

MLB.com wrote (on July 11): “Memphis Redbirds released OF Bligh Madris.”

He did not appear in a game for the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old had been playing for their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Madris