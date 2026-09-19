Hi, Subscriber

St. Louis Cardinals Release 4-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

  • 290 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 05: Manager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the St. Louis Cardinals will be back on their home field to play the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 9-1 loss on Friday night.

St. Louis Cardinals Release 4-Year MLB Player

GettyPeter Strzelecki #58 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on August 25, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, news came out that Peter Strzelecki had elected free agency.

John Denton of Roundtable Sports wrote: “Peter Strzelecki becomes a former #STLCards pitcher by choosing free agency over Triple-A Memphis assignment.”

He was designated for assignment earlier this week.

The Cardinals wrote (via X) on September 16: “RHP Peter Strzelecki has been reinstated from the 15-day IL and designated for assignment. INF Ramón Urías has been designated for assignment.”

Strzelecki appeared in eight games for the Cardinals.

He went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

Looking At Strzelecki

GettyWilliam Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers talks with Peter Strzelecki #32 during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Strzelecki has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

Before the Cardinals, he had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians.

Over 85 career games, the 31-year-old has gone 6-7 with a 3.78 ERA.

GettyPeter Strzelecki #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts to a strike out during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 09, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

It will be interesting to see if Strzelecki gets picked up by another MLB team.

Looking At The Cardinals On Saturday

GettyManager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches the action during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cardinals are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 75-79 record in 154 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 37-42 in 79 games at home).

Following two more games with the Nationals, the Cardinals will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Looking At The Nats Right Now

GettyManager Blake Butera #10 of the Washington Nationals looks in betweeing inns during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on September 18, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 72-82 record in 154 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-41 in 76 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

St. Louis Cardinals Release 4-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x