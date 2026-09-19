St. Louis Cardinals Release 4-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

On Saturday night, the St. Louis Cardinals will be back on their home field to play the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 9-1 loss on Friday night.

St. Louis Cardinals Release 4-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, news came out that Peter Strzelecki had elected free agency.

John Denton of Roundtable Sports wrote: “Peter Strzelecki becomes a former #STLCards pitcher by choosing free agency over Triple-A Memphis assignment.”

He was designated for assignment earlier this week.

The Cardinals wrote (via X) on September 16: “RHP Peter Strzelecki has been reinstated from the 15-day IL and designated for assignment. INF Ramón Urías has been designated for assignment.”

Strzelecki appeared in eight games for the Cardinals.

He went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA.

Looking At Strzelecki

Strzelecki has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

Before the Cardinals, he had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians.

Over 85 career games, the 31-year-old has gone 6-7 with a 3.78 ERA.

It will be interesting to see if Strzelecki gets picked up by another MLB team.

Looking At The Cardinals On Saturday

The Cardinals are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 75-79 record in 154 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 37-42 in 79 games at home).

Following two more games with the Nationals, the Cardinals will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

Looking At The Nats Right Now

The Nationals are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 72-82 record in 154 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-41 in 76 games on the road).