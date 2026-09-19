St. Louis Cardinals Release Former Gold Glove Winner Before Nationals Game

On Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals will continue their series with the Washington Nationals (at home) in Missouri.

The Cardinals are coming off a 9-1 loss on Friday night.

Cardinals Release Former Gold Glove Winner

During their series with the Nationals, news came out that the Cardinals had released Ramón Urías.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “St. Louis Cardinals released 3B Ramón Urías.”

He had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

The Cardinals wrote (on September 16): “RHP Peter Strzelecki has been reinstated from the 15-day IL and designated for assignment. INF Ramón Urías has been designated for assignment.”

Urías had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Cardinals.

He was batting .151 with 13 hits, four home runs, nine RBIs and 14 runs in 43 games.

Looking At Urías

Before the Cardinals, Urías spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

He won a Gold Glove Award in 2022.

Following the Orioles, Urías spent part of the 2025 season with the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals are currently the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 75-79 record in 154 games.

They have lost seven out of their last ten games (and are 37-42 in 79 games at home).

Following two more games with the Nationals, the Cardinals will visit the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park.

Looking At The Nationals Right Now

The Nationals are currently the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 72-82 record in 154 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 35-41 in 76 games on the road).

Following their series with the Cardinals, the Nationals will remain on the road to visit the Detroit Tigers on Monday night in Michigan.