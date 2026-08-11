St. Louis Cardinals Released 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Phillies Series

On Monday night, the St. Louis Cardinals opened up a series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (at home).

They lost by a score of 6-5.

The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.

Cardinals Released 26-Year-Old

Also on Monday, news came out that the Cardinals had released Victor Santos.

MLB.com wrote (on August 10): “Memphis Redbirds released RHP Victor Santos.”

Santos did not appear in a game for the Cardinals at the MLB level.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Santos

Before getting released, the 26-year-old had gone 2-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 17 Minor League games this year.

He has spent part of seven seasons in the Minor Leagues (also with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies).

Santos has yet to make his MLB debut.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

The Cardinals come into Tuesday night as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 59-60 record in 119 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-34 in 64 games at home).

Currently, the Cardinals are 4.5 games back of the final playoff spot in the National League.

Following two more games with the Phillies, they will head on the road to visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

On the other side of the current series, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 64-56 record in 120 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 32-26 in 58 games on the road).

Following the Cardinals, the Phillies will remain on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night at Target Field.