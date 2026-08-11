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St. Louis Cardinals Released 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Phillies Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 18: Manager Oliver Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from the dug out during the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on April 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the St. Louis Cardinals opened up a series with Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (at home).

They lost by a score of 6-5.

The two teams will resume action on Tuesday night.

Cardinals Released 26-Year-Old

GettyManager Oliver Marmol #37 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 5, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Also on Monday, news came out that the Cardinals had released Victor Santos.

MLB.com wrote (on August 10): “Memphis Redbirds released RHP Victor Santos.”

Santos did not appear in a game for the Cardinals at the MLB level.

He had been with their Triple-A affiliate.

Looking At Santos

Before getting released, the 26-year-old had gone 2-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 17 Minor League games this year.

He has spent part of seven seasons in the Minor Leagues (also with the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies).

Santos has yet to make his MLB debut.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Cardinals Right Now

GettyAlec Burleson #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals hits an RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium on August 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Cardinals come into Tuesday night as the third-place team in the National League Central with a 59-60 record in 119 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 30-34 in 64 games at home).

Currently, the Cardinals are 4.5 games back of the final playoff spot in the National League.

GettyAlec Burleson #41 of the St. Louis Cardinals turns a double play after tagging out Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Busch Stadium on August 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

Following two more games with the Phillies, they will head on the road to visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting an RBI double against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on August 10, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

On the other side of the current series, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 64-56 record in 120 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 32-26 in 58 games on the road).

Following the Cardinals, the Phillies will remain on the road to visit the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night at Target Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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St. Louis Cardinals Released 26-Year-Old Pitcher During Phillies Series

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