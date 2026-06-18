5-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Thursday night, the St. Louis Cardinals will open up a series with the Royals (in Kansas City).

They are coming off a 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres (at home).

5-Year Cardinals Player Released By Current MLB

Also on Thursday, a former Cardinals player was released by his current MLB franchise.

The Colorado Rockies let go of Andrew Knizner.

MLB.com wrote: “Albuquerque Isotopes released C Andrew Knizner.”

Knizner did not appear in a game for the Rockies.

He had been batting .279 with 34 hits, 10 home runs and 22 RBIs in 33 Triple-A games.

Looking At Knizner

Knizner was picked in the 7th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Cardinals.

Following St. Louis, Knizner had stops with the Texas Rangers (2024) and San Francisco Giants (2025).