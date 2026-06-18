BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 12: Andrew Knizner #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on May 12, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
GettyAndrew Knizner #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game One of a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Also on Thursday, a former Cardinals player was released by his current MLB franchise.
MLB.com wrote: “Albuquerque Isotopes released C Andrew Knizner.”
Knizner did not appear in a game for the Rockies.
He had been batting .279 with 34 hits, 10 home runs and 22 RBIs in 33 Triple-A games.
Looking At Knizner
GettyAndrew Knizner #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates a two run home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 10, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Knizner was picked in the 7th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
He spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Cardinals.
Following St. Louis, Knizner had stops with the Texas Rangers (2024) and San Francisco Giants (2025).
GettyAndrew Knizner #21 of the San Francisco Giants hits a sacrifice fly that scored a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Oracle Park on September 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday night, the St. Louis Cardinals will open up a series with the Royals (in Kansas City).They are coming off a 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres (at home).5-Year Cardinals Player Released By Current MLBAlso on Thursday, a former Cardinals player was released by his current MLB franchise.The Colorado Rockies let go of […]
5-Year St. Louis Cardinals Player Released By Current MLB Team